Scarlett Johansson’s 5 Wellness Habits That Keep Her Skin Glowing at 40

Scarlett Johansson has a radiant smile that can light up any room. The 40-year-old actress always appears glowy and fresh-faced, whether she’s channeling the Black Widow, starring alongside Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon, or captivating the masses in fan-fave rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You. Scarlett’s luminous look leaves many fans curious about her daily skincare regimen and wellness hacks. We learned five of Scarlett Johansson’s go-to habits behind her beautiful glow.

She Uses a Skin Firming Serum

Everyone has their go-to beauty regimen, and Scarlett’s morning routine wouldn’t be complete without her favorite firming serum from her skincare brand, The Outset.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“When I wake up in the morning I wash my face and apply The Outset firming serum. My skin is addicted to it,” the celeb told Marie Claire.

This step of Scarlett’s is a keeper. Firming serum has been proven to be significantly beneficial when it comes to toning, reducing fine and coarse wrinkles, improving skin texture, and providing an all-around more radiant appearance.

According to research, an anti-aging treatment serum was tested and found to produce “significant improvements in the visible signs of facial photo-damage.”

She Doesn’t Wear a Lot of Makeup

The Black Widow star prefers to keep her face natural when she’s not at work.

“Day to day, I don’t wear full coverage foundation,” she told Marie Claire. “I wear so much makeup for my job and for months and months at a time. I just came off a job that was four months long and I wore full foundation, eyelashes, a wig, all that stuff. My character was so glamorous that at the end of the day I just wanted to take all my makeup off and reset.”

She Naps

Since Scarlett’s life is so demanding, she prioritizes rest and recovery.

“I am a huge believer in a mid-afternoon nap,” she shared. “If I’m home, I’ll nap for 15 minutes and just say, like, ‘I’m going in my room. Please don’t knock, I need 15 minutes to nap.’ It’s, I think, the key to longevity. Or at least to sanity, in my household. I used to be able to nap for two hours. But that was before I had a lot of people knocking on the door with tiny little hands.”

She Does Pilates

When it comes to Scarlett’s go-to workout, it’s a Pilates reformer session.

“I usually do a 50-minute class,” she said. “It’s the time that I have to focus on myself and not think about work and everything else. I feel so energized afterwards.”

Scarlett favors Pilates because it offers a low-impact workout.

“I always lifted heavy weights and did a lot of plyometrics and all that stuff. I love that kind of exercise—high weight, low reps,” she said. “But as I got older, the wear and tear on my body became too much. And so that’s how I ended up finding Pilates. And just the feeling of being exhilarated after a workout instead of exhausted was really an eye-opener for me. Like, I could actually be invigorated by my workout instead of depleted. And so I’ve stuck with Pilates for years.”

According to research, regular exercise can benefit your complexion—it helps enhance skin moisture and structure and revitalize its appearance.

She Avoids Facials

Scarlett knows her skin, which means she knows what to avoid doing.

“I’m not a huge facial person,” she revealed. “I guess I haven’t had such great experiences with facials. And I’m always a little nervous to have people extracting and touching my skin. I just have very sensitive skin and I’m always afraid that things are going to break me out. Because my skin can be acne-prone, so I get a little weirded out by that.”