5 Best Shoulder Workouts To Build Muscle

When sculpting a toned, well-defined physique, shoulders are an often neglected body part behind the arms, chest, back, and legs. However, strong, muscular shoulders are essential for upper-body strength and a balanced physique. You may not realize it, but your shoulder muscles are crucial for nearly every upper-body movement, from lifting groceries to pushing open a heavy door. That's why we chatted with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares their top five shoulder workouts to build muscle.

Beyond looking good, shoulder strength helps with posture and injury prevention. As you age, the risk of shoulder problems increases, but targeted shoulder exercises can help keep your muscles strong and healthy and make daily activities easier. In addition, more muscular shoulders can boost performance in other strength-training exercises, like bench presses and bicep curls.

Whether you're an athlete or a weekend warrior, having well-developed shoulders can significantly impact your physical performance and daily life. Let's explore five of the best shoulder workouts to build muscle.

Workout #1: Bodybuilding

What You Need: A pair of dumbbells. This workout should take approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

The Routine:

Arnold Press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Lateral Raises (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Reverse Flyes (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Directions: Start with the Arnold press, focusing on the rotation of the wrists as you lift. Follow up with lateral raises to target the side delts. Finish it with reverse flyes to engage those rear delts and upper back. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

1. Arnold Press

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing your shoulders. Press the dumbbells overhead while rotating your hands so that your palms face away from you at the top. Lower the dumbbells back down in the reverse motion.

2. Lateral Raises

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Keep your arms straight and raise the dumbbells to shoulder height. Lower the dumbbells back down with control.

3. Reverse Flyes

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and hinge forward at the hips, keeping your chest facing the ground and arms hanging down. Raise both dumbbells to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top. Lower the dumbbells back down with control.

Workout #2: Bodyweight

What You Need: A sturdy bench. This workout should take approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

The Routine:

Pike Pushups (3 sets of 5 to 10 reps)

Bench Dips (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps)

Superman Presses (3 sets of 10 reps)

Directions: Begin with pike pushups, emphasizing the vertical angle to effectively target your shoulders. Transition to bench dips for tricep engagement, ensuring a full range of motion. End with Superman presses to strengthen your upper back and shoulders. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

1. Pike Pushups

Place your feet on a box or bench and walk your hands back until your body is nearly perpendicular to the ground. Bend your elbows and lower your head toward the ground. Press back up to the starting position, locking out your arms.

2. Bench Dips

Place your hands on a bench with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your elbows and lower your body until your elbows reach 90 degrees. Press back up to the starting position.

3. Superman Presses

Lie facedown on the ground with your arms extended in front of you. Raise your arms and legs as high as possible without lifting your chest or lower back. Bring your elbows into your sides, pull your hands to your shoulders, and press your arms back out.

Workout #3: Barbell

What You Need: A barbell and a bench. This workout should take approximately 40 to 50 minutes.

The Routine:

Seated Military Press (4 sets of 6 to 8 reps)

Upright Row (3 sets of 10 reps)

Barbell Front Raise (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Directions: Start with the seated military press and maintain a tall posture and controlled descent. Follow up with upright rows to target your traps and deltoids. Finish with barbell front raises to engage those front delts, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

1. Seated Military Press

Sit up tall on a bench and unrack the barbell from the rack. Lower the bar to touch the top of your shoulders, bringing your elbows down to the sides. Press the bar overhead, pushing your head through and locking out your arms.

2. Upright Row

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, gripping the barbell just outside shoulder width. Pull the barbell up toward your chin, keeping your elbows high. Lower the barbell back down with control.

3. Barbell Front Raise

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the barbell just outside shoulder width. Raise your arms straight out in front of you to shoulder height. Lower the barbell back down with control.

Workout #4: Functional

What You Need: A pair of dumbbells and a cable machine with a rope attachment. This workout should take approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Push Press (4 sets of 8 reps)

Cable Face Pulls (4 sets of 12 reps)

Farmer's Carry (4 sets for 100 feet)

Directions: Start with dumbbell push presses to engage your legs and shoulders (be sure to use your whole body for maximum power). Move to cable face pulls to target the rear deltoids and upper back. Finish with farmer's carries to challenge your grip strength and core stability. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

1. Dumbbell Push Press

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, resting on your shoulders with palms facing forward. Bend your knees slightly to dip down while keeping your chest up. Explode upward by extending your legs and press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended.

2. Cable Face Pulls

Attach a rope to a cable machine at face height. Grab each end of the rope with both hands and step back to create tension in the cable. Pull your elbows back and out to the side, bringing your hands toward your ears while squeezing your shoulder blades together.

3. Farmer's Carry

Pick up a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells, holding them at your sides. Stand tall with your shoulders back and walk forward with good posture for 100 feet. Maintain a strong core and controlled breathing as you walk.

Workout #5: Arm Focused

What You Need: A set of dumbbells and a cable machine. This workout should take approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

The Routine:

Single-Arm Dumbbell Hang Snatch (3 sets of 8 reps per arm)

Single-Arm Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Cable Lateral Raise (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Directions: Start with single-arm dumbbell hang snatches to engage your entire arm and core. Move on to the single-arm dumbbell shoulder press to build strength and stability in your shoulders. End with cable lateral raises to target the lateral deltoids. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

1. Single-Arm Dumbbell Hang Snatch

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell between your legs. Hinge at the hips and reach for the dumbbell, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Explode upward, extending your legs and pulling the dumbbell overhead in one fluid motion until your arm is locked out.

2. Single-Arm Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand tall with a dumbbell resting on your shoulder, palm facing forward. Press the dumbbell straight up until your arm is fully extended and your bicep is close to your ear. Lower the dumbbell back to the starting position with control.

3. Cable Lateral Raise

Set a cable at the ground level and stand to the side of the machine, grabbing the handle with the arm farthest from the cable. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and pull the handle up to shoulder height, keeping a slight bend in your elbow. Slowly lower the handle back to the starting position.