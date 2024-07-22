When it comes to building impressive, muscular shoulders, compound exercises are your best bet. These exercises target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, allowing for maximum muscle activation and growth. That's why I'm here to share the best compound workout I recommend to clients to build muscular shoulders. This workout focuses on effective exercises, proper form, and workout structure.

Compound exercises engage multiple joints and muscle groups, leading to better overall muscle development and strength. For shoulder development, compound movements not only target the deltoids but also engage the traps, upper chest, and upper back, providing a balanced and comprehensive workout.

Let's explore the best compound workout to build muscular shoulders.

Overhead Press

The overhead press is a staple for building strong and muscular shoulders. This exercise primarily targets the deltoids, triceps, and upper chest.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell at shoulder height with an overhand grip. Engage your core and press the barbell overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the barbell back to shoulder height with control.

Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build 'Boulder Shoulders'

Push Press

The push press is a variation of the overhead press that incorporates a slight leg drive, allowing you to lift heavier weights and further engage the shoulder muscles.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell at shoulder height with an overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and then explosively straighten them while pressing the barbell overhead. Lower the barbell back to shoulder height with control.

Perform three to four sets of six to 10 reps.

The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build Bigger Biceps & Triceps

Arnold Press

The Arnold press is a unique shoulder press variation that targets all three heads of the deltoids for comprehensive shoulder development.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on a bench with back support or stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with your palms facing your body. As you press the dumbbells overhead, rotate your palms to face forward. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height, rotating your palms to face your body.

Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

5 Best Exercises To Burn Shoulder Fat for a Sleeveless Spring

Upright Row

The upright row targets the deltoids and traps, providing a great compound movement for shoulder and upper back development.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip, hands slightly closer than shoulder-width apart. Lift the barbell to chest height, keeping it close to your body and leading with your elbows. Lower the barbell back to the starting position with control.

Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

People Are Obsessed With the 'Lawnmower' Exercise for Sculpted Back Muscles

Face Pulls

Face pulls are an excellent compound movement that targets the rear deltoids and upper back, promoting balanced shoulder development and improving posture.

Attach a rope handle to a high pulley on a cable machine. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the rope with both hands. Pull the rope toward your face, keeping your elbows high and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.