The 6-Minute Chair Routine That Rebuilds Core Strength Better Than Planks After 60

Planks aren’t the only way to build a strong core.

If you’re looking to build core strength, we’re here with a little secret: Planks aren’t the only way to get there! In fact, you can perform a six-minute chair routine that will do the job better after 60.

Planks have forever been the expressway to building core strength, so this news may surprise you. But don’t underestimate the power of a solid chair routine. Chair exercises build strength and endurance, boost mobility and flexibility, improve posture and balance, and give your circulation and cardiovascular health a boost.

“Chair-based core routines can be more effective than traditional planks for rebuilding core strength after sixty because they address the specific physiological and safety needs of aging bodies. While floor-based planks are excellent for younger athletes, they can be counterproductive for seniors due to the extreme stress they place on the wrists, shoulders, and lower back,” explains Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality.

This workout was created to be performed in a sturdy, armless chair. Do each exercise for 45 seconds with 15-second rest breaks.

Minute 1: Seated Cat-Cow (Warm-up)

The seated cat-cow wakes up your spinal stabilizers.

Begin seated on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on your knees. Inhale, arch your back, and look up toward the ceiling. Exhale and round your spine while tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your navel toward the spine. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Minute 2: Seated March

The seated march fires up the hip flexors and lower abs.

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.” Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Minute 3: Seated Torso Twist

The seated torso twist targets your side abs—also known as the obliques—to build rotational power.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Activate your core. Place your hands behind your head or cross them in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, then twist to the right. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Minute 4: Seated Side Bends

The seated side bent strengthens and elongates the lateral core.

Begin seated. Place one hand behind your head while reaching the other arm down toward the floor as you bend sideways. Stay in a straight line, not allowing yourself to lean forward. Switch sides after completing all prescribed reps on one side. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Minute 5: Seated Knee-to-Elbow (Cross-Body)

The seated knee-to-elbow crunch promotes total engagement of the abs and high-level coordination.

Begin seated with your hands behind your head and your feet flat on the floor. Bring your left knee up while rotating your right elbow toward it. Switch sides. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Minute 6: The “V-Sit” Hold

The V-sit hold requires bracing the deep core and peak endurance.