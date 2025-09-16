5 Daily Moves to Flatten Your Belly Pooch in 30 Days After 50 (No Floor Work)

Belly fat—or the dreaded “pooch”—becomes more prevalent after you hit 50. As you age, reduced muscle mass, a slower metabolism, and hormonal shifts can all contribute to extra girth around your waistline—even if you exercise regularly. Standing core work is a wise solution, because it strengthens your deep stabilizing muscles while boosting balance and posture, says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. Below, we’ve rounded up five daily exercises to flatten your belly pooch after 50—no floor work necessary. The best part? You should begin to see some progress within 30 days.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Unlike floor work, standing exercises are joint-friendly and functional, meaning they train your core in ways you use it throughout the day,” Canham explains. “When paired with mindful breathing, these moves also calm the nervous system, reducing stress-related belly fat triggers.”

According to Stephen Sheehan, certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, “Standing core work needs more stability and balance. This can be a challenge for the deep core compared to floor exercises. You are forced to engage your abs while keeping your spine and hips in control, which is similar to real-life movement. It also keeps pressure off your lower back and knees, which makes it better for many people over 50.”

5 Daily Exercises to Flatten Your Belly Pooch After 50

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Crunches

“This move works the obliques and transverse abdominis, improving rotation and waistline definition,” Canham tells us.

Start standing tall with your hands behind your head. Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it. Continue to alternate sides with control. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Standing Side Bends With Dumbbell

“This exercise targets the obliques and helps cinch the waist while improving spinal mobility,” Canham notes.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand by your side. Slowly bend at your waist toward the left, stretching your obliques as you do so. Return to standing. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Standing Core Twists With Resistance Band

“This exercise engages the obliques and transverse abdominis while training anti-rotation strength for better posture,” Canham says.

Anchor a resistance band at chest level to a sturdy post. Stand sideways to the anchor point, feet hip-distance apart with a soft bend in your knees. Hold onto the band with both hands. Rotate your torso away from the anchor point, pulling the resistance band across your body with control. Gradually rotate back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Marching High Knees

“This exercise fires up the lower abs and hip flexors while also improving cardiovascular endurance,” Canham explains.

Stand tall. Begin to march in place while lifting one knee up toward your chest as high as you’re able to. Draw in your abs tight as you lift each knee. Slowly lower before switching sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

Paloff Press

Stand tall, assuming an athletic stance. Have a resistance band anchored to the side, holding it at your chest. Press the band straight out, extending your arms and resisting the pull. Hold for a moment before bringing the band back in. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

