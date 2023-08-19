8 Standing Exercises to Sculpt & Shape Your Body After 30

If you're over 30, you can likely relate to the desire to sculpt and shape your body. Whether you haven't worked out as much as you'd liked to over the years, or you were never really that into fitness, getting moving again in your 30s can feel like one big uphill battle. The good news is that you can do plenty of exercises from the comfort of your own home that will quickly tone your body and get you into shape. Get excited, because I have eight of the best standing exercises to sculpt and shape your body after 30.

Standing exercises are a great option to incorporate strength and cardio into your fitness routine by performing HIIT-style circuits. The following is my favorite HIIT-style standing workout routine for full-body sculpting. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, then immediately transition to the next exercise. Rest for one to two minutes after you complete all eight exercises, and aim to finish a total of three rounds at least twice per week. You can add more rounds per workout or more workouts per week to progress the difficulty.

1 Jumping Jacks

Play

First up on this list of standing exercises to sculpt your body after 30 is jumping jacks. The jumping jack is a full-body movement that can help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and agility. This exercise works multiple muscle groups including the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, core, and shoulders.

To perform a jumping jack, start with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Jump up, simultaneously spreading your legs wider than shoulder-width apart and raising your arms over your head. Jump again to return your feet to hip-width and lower your arms back to your sides. Continue this motion without pausing, maintaining a brisk rhythm. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: 8 Standing Exercises That Strip Away Belly Flab Fast

2 Standing Side Bends

Play

Standing side bends are an excellent exercise for strengthening and toning the oblique muscles along the side of your abdomen. They also engage the muscles of your lower back and hip flexors.

To perform a standing side bend, stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms upward, and clasp your hands together above your head. Keeping your arms straight, lean your torso to one side, bending only at the waist. Return to the center, and then bend to the opposite side. Repeat for the target time.

3 Standing Oblique Crunches

Play

The standing oblique crunch primarily targets the oblique muscles, helping to tone and shape the sides of your waist while improving your overall balance and stability.

To perform a standing oblique crunch, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, hands placed behind your head. Lift your left knee to hip height as you simultaneously bring your left elbow toward the knee. Return to the starting position, and repeat the motion on the right side. Keep alternating sides for the duration of the exercise. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: The Best 10-Minute Standing Cardio Workout—No Equipment Required

4 High Knees

Play

High knees are a fantastic cardio-intensive exercise that helps increase your heart rate, burn calories, and improve lower-body strength. This exercise engages your core, quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings.

To perform high knees, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Start by marching in place, lifting your knees as high as possible. As you get comfortable, start to pick up the pace until you are running in place with high knees. Keep your core engaged, and maintain an upright posture throughout the exercise. Repeat for the target time.

5 Ice Skaters

Ice skaters are a plyometric exercise that enhances your balance, agility, and coordination. They primarily target the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves, along with the muscles in your core.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform ice skaters, begin with your feet hip-width apart. Push off your right foot, and leap to the left, landing on your left foot and sweeping your right foot behind your left leg. Immediately push off your left foot, and leap to the right, landing on your right foot and sweeping your left foot behind your right leg. Keep your core engaged, and maintain a fast pace. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: The #1 Standing Ab Workout for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack

6 Standing Bicycle Crunches

Play

The standing bicycle crunch targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and hip flexors, promoting improved balance and core strength.

To perform a standing bicycle crunch, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, hands behind your head. Lift your left knee while twisting your torso to bring your right elbow toward the left knee. Return to the starting position, and repeat the motion on the opposite side. Continue alternating sides for the duration of the exercise. Repeat for the target time.

7 Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a functional exercise that improves lower-body strength and mobility. This exercise primarily works the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, along with the muscles in your core.

To perform a bodyweight squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward. Lower your body as if you were sitting back in a chair, keeping your chest up and knees over your toes. Push through your entire foot to return to a standing position, fully extending your hips at the top. Remember to keep your core engaged throughout the movement. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: 7 Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30

8 Lunge in Place

Last on this list of standing exercises to sculpt your body after 30 is the lunge in place. Lunges in place strengthen your lower body, including your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, while enhancing your balance and coordination.

To perform a lunge in place, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Push through your entire foot to return to a standing position. Repeat the motion with the left foot stepping forward. Repeat for the target time.