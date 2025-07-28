This Standing Routine Reverses the #1 Cause of Belly Fat After 50

 Skip to content

Belly fat—particularly visceral fat—is a major concern after the age of 50 that many choose to address at the gym. It’s caused by hormonal and metabolic changes and places you at a greater risk of developing type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions. To help get your midsection in top shape, we spoke with Portia Page, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE, and AFAA certified, a Pilates guru and Balanced Body Educator, who shares her #1 standing workout to melt belly fat after 50.

The most common cause of belly fat after 50 is a “big trifecta” of the following: hormonal shifts, the loss of lean muscle (sarcopenia), and insulin resistance.

“Hormonal changes combined with sarcopenia are often the biggest drivers,” Portia tells us. “Estrogen helps regulate fat distribution; and when it drops, fat starts accumulating around the midsection. Add a gradual loss of muscle and you’re burning fewer calories at rest, which worsens fat accumulation—especially visceral (belly) fat.”

Portia says muscle is a “metabolically active tissue,” meaning it torches calories even at rest. Once you hit your 30s, you begin to lose muscle mass at a rate of 3% to 8% every decade—and that rate accelerates after 50. Less muscle equates to a lower resting metabolic rate, and a lower metabolism means fewer calories burned.

“Sarcopenia also reduces insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of insulin resistance—which further encourages abdominal fat storage,” Portia explains. “It’s a vicious (but reversible!) cycle.”

Below, she breaks down an effective standing workout that helps melt stubborn belly fat.

Standing workouts engage more muscle groups simultaneously (legs, core, postural muscles); demand balance and stability, activating deeper core muscles; elevate heart rate without high impact, supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health; [and] improve functional strength—which translates better into real-life movement and injury prevention,” Portia points out.

This 15-minute standing workout burns fat and blends strength, cardio, and core stability. The best part? You don’t need equipment.

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, resting for 15 seconds in between. Rest for 60 seconds between rounds, completing three rounds in total.

To see real results, Portia recommends doing this flow three to five times a week. Combine it with two to three days of resistance training and daily walks.

High Knees With Reach

woman doing high knees
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall.
  2. Start to march or jog in place, lifting your knees up high one at a time while reaching your arms overhead.
  3. Maintain a braced core.

Squat With Overhead Arm Swing

fitness duo performing jump squats at the gym
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor.
  2. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat.
  3. At the same time, swing your arms down like you’re chopping wood.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. As you rise, swing your arms up overhead.
  6. Try to touch the ground each time to boost dynamic mobility in the lower body.

Standing Cross-Body Crunch

  1. Stand tall with your hands behind your head.
  2. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee.
  3. Return to the center.
  4. Bring your left elbow toward your right knee.
  5. Continue to alternate, engaging your obliques.

Reverse Lunge With Twist

woman performing reverse lunges on her walk
Shutterstock
  1. Begin standing tall.
  2. Step one foot back into a lunge.
  3. Twist your torso forward toward the front leg.

Standing Side Kicks

Full And Lower Body Workout. Focused Sporty Woman Exercising With Elastic Rubber Band Lifting And Kicking Leg Aside Standing On Yoga Mat, Listening To Music In Wireless Earpods. Bodyweight Training. Standing leg lifts.
Shutterstock
  1. Begin standing tall.
  2. Shift weight to one foot and kick the other leg to the side.
  3. Continue alternating legs.

Standing Cat Cow

Young teenage girl breathing fresh air while standing by the sea with her arms outstretched and with her head leaning back against a blue sky.
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Place your hands on your thighs, just above your knees.
  3. Breathe in as you arch your back and lift your chest and gaze toward the sky.
  4. Breathe out as you round your spine, tuck your chin, and pull your belly button inward.
  5. Continue to move between the two positions.

Side Body Stretch

Happy celebrating winning success woman at sunset or sunrise standing elated with arms raised up above her head
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides.
  2. Lift both arms overhead and interlace your fingers.
  3. Take a deep breath in.
  4. On the exhale, lean your body to the left, keeping your chest tall.
  5. Return to the center and repeat on your right side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
