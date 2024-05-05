Real talk: Eating a nutritious breakfast can be a challenging habit to stick with amid a busy schedule. By the time you wrap up your morning routine, it's already time to run out the door. It's useful to have a few healthy breakfast options that won't derail your weight-loss efforts and that you can seamlessly grab and enjoy. Look no further than Starbucks, where a variety of coffee beverages and grab-and-go treats await. Ordering can be tricky, so we took the guesswork out of the equation and are here to share the #1 best Starbucks breakfast order for weight loss.

While many fast-food chains and coffeehouses offer an array of sugary muffins, pastries, and bagels, Starbucks is a great option to turn to on more hectic mornings. After all, Mom was right when she told you breakfast is the most important meal of the day! When your first meal is packed with fiber, protein, and other beneficial nutrients, it can help you stay on track for the rest of the day. (Plus, research links breakfast consumption to an overall lower body weight.)

The next morning you're in a crunch, consider choosing the #1 best Starbucks breakfast order for weight loss.

The best Starbucks breakfast order for weight loss is the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap.

According to The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, the ideal healthy breakfast order for weight loss is the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Per egg wrap : 290 calories, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 840 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 20 g protein

"This is the best option for several reasons. First, it hits home with a winning, satiating combination of fiber-filled whole grains (mostly) and 20 grams of protein," The Nutrition Twins explain. "The 20 grams achieve the minimum amount of protein recommended per meal to keep you full and stabilize blood sugar, helping to prevent energy crashes that lead to exhaustion, cravings, overeating, and the subsequent weight gain."

Consuming sufficient protein is one of the most essential parts of a weight-loss breakfast. It helps you avoid muscle loss, which can naturally occur when you lose weight. The greater the amount of lean muscle you have, the greater the number of calories you torch daily, and the faster your metabolism will be.

Why Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap is a great option for weight loss compared to other quick-service restaurants:

"With only 290 calories, this is one of your best options at a quick-service restaurant since you won't break the calorie bank," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Many meals from quick-service restaurants are two to three times higher in calories for the same 20 grams of protein, and much of that often comes from processed meats that are full of preservatives, saturated fat, and salt, which all increase inflammation in the body, [making] weight loss more challenging."

In addition, many other breakfast options don't offer whole grains, which are packed with anti-inflammatory nutrients and fiber. In Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, the first ingredient you see is whole wheat flour, which provides wholesome carbs to kick off the day right and fuel your brain.

Many breakfasts that have doughy carbs, on the other hand, feature processed grains that won't fill you up or keep your blood sugar stable. "Instead, they increase inflammation, with no redeeming qualities, and make weight loss more difficult for all of these reasons," The Nutrition Twins explain.

Lastly, unlike many quick breakfast items that are packed with sugar and don't feature veggies, this egg wrap only has three grams of sugar. Plus, it features spinach and a tomato blend.