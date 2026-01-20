4 Daily Exercises That Trim Stomach Overhang Faster Than 30 Minutes of Cardio After 60

Add these daily moves to your routine for better fat-loss results than cardio.

Stomach overhang is one of those things that sneaks up on you as you age. Without a solid game plan on deck, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, to learn the best way to tackle this pesky weight gain.

Many people assume cardio is the best way to burn extra fat because it boosts your metabolism and torches calories. Although it’s a healthy addition to any well-rounded workout routine, we learned four daily exercises to do instead that will trim belly overhang faster than 30 minutes of cardio after 60. The key is consistency.

Why These Daily Moves Are More Productive Than Cardio

“Most steady-state cardio (like long treadmill walks or cycling at one pace) burns calories but does little to rebuild the deep core and glute muscles that support abdominal tone,” Canham tells us. “After 60, muscle loss (sarcopenia), reduced insulin sensitivity, and hormonal shifts mean belly fat is influenced more by strength, posture, and nervous system stress than by calorie burn alone. Cardio without resistance can even worsen muscle loss, making the midsection appear softer over time.”

As you age, body fat tends to gravitate toward the midsection and your deep stabilizing muscles lose their strength. On top of that, changes in posture, reduced hip strength, and stress can make the abdominal region protrude—even if you’re an active individual.

4 Daily Exercises That Trim Belly Fat

Below, Canham breaks down four productive daily exercises that will help tighten and firm your belly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These movements rebuild muscle, improve posture, activate the deep core, and lower stress on the nervous system—key factors for reducing belly fat after 60. When done daily and paired with walking, they support fat loss more sustainably than cardio by itself,” Canham says.

Standing March With Core Brace

During this exercise, Canham encourages you to “engage your abs as if zipping up tight jeans.”

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height while swinging your right arm forward and left arm back. Keep your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, swinging your left arm forward and right arm back. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 20 slow marches.

Sit-to-Stand

This move boosts leg strength and balance as you fire up your entire core.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. To progress this exercise, perform single-leg stands or hold weights. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Wall Pushups With Core Engagement

Performing wall pushups while engaging your core strengthens the upper body and deep core muscles.

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Farmers’ Carry

You can perform the farmers’ carry with light dumbbells, kettlebells, or even loaded grocery bags. This move fires up the deep core and postural muscles.