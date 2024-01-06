The #1 Strength Workout To Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

It's a question as old as time: "What's the best way to lose fat: cardio or strength?" Of course, they're both important, but if you watch most people, it's clear that they over-focus on the former and neglect the latter for fat loss. The truth is that strength training is an awesome way to help transform your physique and drop weight. That's why we've put together the ultimate strength workout to speed up belly fat loss.

Why is strength training king? Well, it not only burns a lot more calories than a traditional jog or bike ride, but it also builds more muscle so you increase your resting metabolism to further speed up your belly-fat-loss progress. Even better, if you set your workout to create a tremendous cardiovascular effect, you can dial up your results like never before. How? The way is simple: Adjust your rest durations and work durations. By manipulating something as basic as your breaks in between sets, you can elevate the benefits that come from your weight training.

Read on for an incredible strength workout to speed up belly fat loss. For best results, add this workout to your existing strength training routine once a week. (If you're not currently doing any weight training, then do this twice a week.)

For the A set, alternate between exercises for 12 minutes doing as many sets as you can. Take as little rest as you need. Try to beat that number the next time you do this workout. Then, do all your B circuit and, finally, do your C circuit.

Goblet Squats, Reps: 5

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart.

Pushups, Reps: 5

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Three-Point Row, Sets: 3, Reps: 6 each side

Face away from the anchor point with TRX handles in each hand. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Hip Bridges, Sets: 3, Reps: 10

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels, and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back you pull yourself up.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hip Flexor Stretch w/ RF, Sets: 3, Reps: 30 seconds each side

Get on one knee with your feet in line, and place your rear foot on top of a bench behind you. Squeeze the glute of your rear leg, push your hips forward, and feel a deep stretch through the front of your hips and quads. Switch sides.

Waiters Walk, Sets: 3, Reps: 20 yards each arm

Grab a heavy dumbbell or weight plate in one hand, and hold it overhead. Keep your shoulders down and back, and walk while keeping your hips and shoulders level. Keep your wrists as straight as you can.

Tall-Kneeling Kettlebell Halos, Sets: 3, Reps: 5 rotations each way

Get on both knees, and hold one kettlebell in both hands with the large part over your hands. Keep your lower back neutral, and make big circles around your head with the kettlebell. Do all your reps one way, and then switch directions.