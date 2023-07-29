The #1 Strength Workout To Tighten Your Armpit Pooch Over 30

Getting rid of your pesky "armpit pooch" takes hard work, dedication, and just the right strength exercises that tighten and tone. Jessica Margulies, NASM, CPT at Rumble Boxing in NYC, breaks down some of the best exercises you can do to melt the fat below your armpits once and for all. It's time to get to work, so gear up for the #1 strength workout to get rid of your armpit pooch after 30.

In general, you're doing yourself a massive favor by including muscle-strengthening exercises in your fitness routine. After you hit 30, you can lose anywhere from three to five percent of lean muscle every 10 years, so it's important to do everything you can to preserve your muscle mass.

It's all about establishing a healthy balance between strength training and cardio, as both forms of exercise blast fat and help you get into shape. When you're strapped for time, an excellent option is high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which helps you build both endurance and strength. HIIT typically brings together a series of four to eight exercises performed back-to-back without rest. "By training at a high intensity, you are able to raise your heart rate and tap into fat reserves. This is exactly what you want to be doing when your goal is to burn fat," Margulies explains. "Involving strength training with this allows you to burn and tighten by breaking down muscles and building them up well also burning fat."

Now, without further delay, let's get into the best strength workout to get rid of your armpit pooch. This routine will tighten from your abs and naturally put your arms and shoulders to work. And when you're finished reading, don't miss the 7 Best Strength Exercises To Melt Your "Armpit Pooch".

Move #1: Nonstop Jab-Cross

This workout starts off with the nonstop jab-cross, which calls for you to hold hand weights or water bottles in hand. "Make sure your arms are fully extending and you are throwing the punch straight ahead of you," Margulies says. "Turn your hands over as you extend, like you're pouring out a cup of coffee, and make sure to bring your hands back to protect your face as they come back in." Do this for one minute at a time, and then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for four sets.

RELATED: 10 Strength Exercises To Eradicate Underarm Fat in Your 40s

Move #2: One Minute Jab-Cross

Get ready for more jab-crosses. You'll do this for one full minute but hit the first 30 seconds with slow and continuous jab-crosses. Then, use the remaining 30 seconds for speed. Complete four sets.

Upper-Body Arm Circuit (Four Sets)

10 Lateral Raises

Move into the upper-body arm circuit by starting off with lateral raises. Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Completely extend your arms, with weights in hand, to the height of your shoulders. Gradually lower the weights to the sides of your legs, and raise them for 10 reps.

10 Front Raises

Next up, get ready for front raises. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Completely extend your arms ahead of you at shoulder height while holding the weights. Your palms should face your thighs as you use control to lower your arms. Raise and lower for 10 reps.

RELATED: 6 Best Strength Exercises To Target Arm Cellulite

12 Quick Reps of Arnold Presses

Arnold presses are next, and you'll complete 12 quick reps of them. Have the weights in hand in front of your face, with your palms positioned away from you. Press the weights up, then lower them back to the front of your face.

30 Seconds of Narrow Pushups

This circuit wraps up with narrow pushups. Assume a high plank with your hands placed within shoulder-width and your legs extended behind you. (For modified pushups, lower down to your knees.) Bend your elbows, and lower your chest toward the ground. Then, press back up. If performing pushups from your knees, make sure your hips push forward. Complete 30 seconds of pushups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The Ultimate Free Weights Workout To Eradicate Underarm Fat

Second Circuit (Four Sets)

For the second circuit, feel free to work with water bottles or light weights.

12 Hammer Curls

Start hammer curls by standing tall and holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Your palms should face in toward your thighs. Curl the weights up from your pocket to your shoulders, then lower them back down. Perform 12 reps.

RELATED: The 10-Minute Arms Workout for a Slim & Toned Look

6 Skull Crushers

For skull crushers, lie back on the ground or a workout bench. Your palms should face in as you hold the weights above your head. Bend your elbows in order to lower the weights down to your ears, and then lift them back up. Complete six reps.

30 Seconds of Diamond Pushups

Last but not least, you'll wrap up this circuit with diamond pushups. Assume a high plank, and place your hands in a diamond shape. Bend at the elbows, and lower your chest toward the floor. Press yourself back up. Complete 30 seconds of diamond pushups.