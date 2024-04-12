5 Best Strength Workouts To Maintain Weight Loss

Maintaining weight loss can be challenging, but incorporating strength training into your fitness routine can help you preserve muscle mass, boost metabolism, and sustain long-term weight-loss success. If you're looking to stay lean, strong, and on track with your weight-loss progress, I highly recommend the below strength workouts to maintain weight loss.

Incorporate these workouts into your fitness routine to support overall health and well-being. Remember to perform each exercise with proper form and technique, and gradually increase the intensity and resistance as you become stronger and more confident. Consistency is key to long-term success, so make these workouts a regular part of your routine to achieve and maintain your weight-loss goals.

Workout #1: Full-body Strength Circuit

These strength workouts to maintain weight loss kick off with a total-body strength circuit. This routine targets multiple muscle groups to maximize calorie burn, increase lean muscle mass, and support weight loss maintenance.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Lower your body into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your core engaged. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions for three sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Perform eight to 10 repetitions for three sets.

3. Bent-over Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and your core engaged. Pull the dumbbells toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells back down with control. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

Workout #2: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts are known for their ability to torch calories, increase metabolism, and promote fat loss. This high-intensity interval training circuit alternates between periods of intense exercise and brief recovery to maximize calorie burn and optimize weight-loss maintenance.

1. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and lower into a squat position. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, and immediately lower back into a squat to begin the next repetition. Perform as many repetitions as possible for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for a total of three sets.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Quickly alternate bringing your knees toward your chest in a running motion. Keep your core engaged and your hips level throughout the exercise. Perform as many repetitions as possible for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for a total of three sets.

3. Burpees

Start in a standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, and place your hands on the ground, then jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Perform as many repetitions as possible for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for a total of three sets.

Workout #3: Core-strengthening Circuit

Next up on this list of strength workouts to maintain weight loss, it's time to focus on the core. A strong core is essential for stability, balance, and functional movement. This core-strengthening circuit targets the abdominal muscles to help you maintain a lean and toned midsection.

1. Planks

Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, focusing on keeping your core engaged and your hips level. Perform three sets.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground. Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and lean back slightly to engage your core. Rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell beside your hip. Return to the center, and twist to the left. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions on each side for three sets.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Rotate your torso, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee while extending your left leg. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion. Perform 15 to 20 repetitions on each side for three sets.

Workout #4: Upper-body Strength Training

Building strength in the upper body can help you maintain muscle mass, improve posture, and boost metabolism. This upper-body strength training circuit targets the arms, shoulders, chest, and back to support weight-loss maintenance.

1. Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

Sit on a chair with a backrest, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended, keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbells to shoulder height. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

2. Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended by your sides. Keeping your elbows close to your body, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Slowly lower the dumbbells with control. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions for three sets.

3. Tricep Dips

Sit on a bench with your hands gripping the edge of the bench beside your hips, fingers pointing forward. Extend your legs in front of you, and slide your hips off the bench. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows until they reach a 90-degree angle. Push through your palms to straighten your arms, and return to the starting position. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

Workout #5: Functional Training Circuit

The last of these strength workouts to maintain weight loss focuses on functional training. Functional exercises mimic everyday movements to improve balance, coordination, and overall functional fitness. This functional training circuit incorporates movements that target multiple muscle groups and aid weight-loss maintenance in real-life scenarios.

1. Squat to Overhead Press

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. As you stand up, press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height, and repeat. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

2. Walking Lunges

Stand with your feet together, and hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides. Take a large step forward with your right foot, and lower into a lunge until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Continue alternating legs as you walk forward. Perform 12 to 15 lunges on each leg for three sets.

3. Plank with Renegade Rows

Start in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Perform a row with one arm, pulling the dumbbell toward your hip while keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbell to the ground, and repeat on the other side. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each side for three sets.