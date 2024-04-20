5 Best Superset Workouts To Melt Love Handles

Love handles, those stubborn pockets of fat around the waistline, can be a source of frustration for many of my clients seeking a toned physique. While spot reduction isn't possible, targeted exercises combined with a comprehensive fitness regimen can help trim and strengthen the sides of your midsection. Supersets, which involve performing exercises back-to-back with minimal rest, are a fantastic way to intensify your workouts and burn extra calories. Here are five potent superset workouts to melt love handles.

Incorporate these challenging superset workouts into your routine to effectively target and trim love handles. Consistency and proper form are key to seeing results, so stay dedicated and watch as your waistline becomes leaner and more defined over time.

Keep reading to learn all about the five best superset workouts to melt love handles. And when you're done, be sure to check out Does Lifting Weights Burn More Fat Than Cardio?

Workout #1: Russian Twist, Bicycle Crunch, and Plank Hip Dip Superset

This list of superset workouts to melt love handles kicks off with a routine that will amplify the calorie burn and sculpt those stubborn areas around your waistline. Get ready to feel the burn as you twist, crunch, and dip your way to a stronger, more defined midsection.

1. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Clasp your hands together in front of you. Lift your feet off the ground, balancing on your glutes. Twist your torso to the right, aiming to touch the floor beside your hip with your hands. Return to the center, and twist to the left. Complete 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders off the ground, engaging your core. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion, completing 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Plank Hip Dips

Begin in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core, and rotate your hips to the right, lowering them toward the floor. Return to the center, and repeat on the left side. Continue alternating sides for 12 to 15 reps on each side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #2: Side Plank, Oblique Crunch, and Side Jackknife Superset

The side plank, oblique crunch, and side jackknife exercises work together to strengthen and tone the muscles along your sides, helping to trim excess fat and create a more sculpted appearance. Get ready to challenge your core stability and enhance your overall strength with this effective combination.

1. Side Planks

Begin in a side plank position with your right elbow directly beneath your shoulder and your legs stacked. Lift your hips, forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Switch to the left side, and repeat.

2. Oblique Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head or extend them alongside your body. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, engaging your core. Rotate your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Side Jackknife

Lie on your right side with your legs extended and stacked. Place your right forearm on the floor for support. Lift your legs and torso off the ground, aiming to touch your left hand to your left foot. Lower with control. Perform 12 to 15 reps on the right side before switching to the left.

Workout #3: Mountain Climber, Side Plank Crunch, and Standing Side Bend Superset

Combining the mountain climber, side plank crunch, and standing side bend exercises targets your entire core, engages your lower body, and improves balance. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, this dynamic routine is sure to leave you feeling the burn and seeing results.

1. Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and bring your right knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs, bringing your left knee toward your chest as you extend your right leg back. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace for 30 to 60 seconds.

2. Side Plank Crunches

Begin in a side plank position with your right elbow directly beneath your shoulder and your legs stacked. Place your left hand behind your head. Bring your left knee toward your left elbow, crunching your obliques. Extend your left leg back to the starting position. Repeat for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Standing Side Bends

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended overhead. Engage your core, and slowly bend to the right, sliding your right hand down your leg. Keep your left arm extended overhead, maintaining a straight line from your fingertips to your toes. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Complete 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Workout #4: Seated Russian Twist, Cross-body Mountain Climber, and Side Plank with Rotation Superset

Next up on this list of superset workouts to melt love handles, get ready for Russian twists, cross-body mountain climbers, and side planks with rotations. These exercises will engage your obliques from all angles, helping to strengthen and define the waistline. You'll sweat as you work through this dynamic routine, leaving you feeling stronger and more confident in your body.

1. Seated Russian Twists

2. Cross-body Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core, and bring your right knee toward your left elbow, crossing your body. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating sides at a moderate pace for 30 to 60 seconds.

3. Side Plank with Rotation

Begin in a side plank position with your right elbow directly beneath your shoulder and your legs stacked. Extend your left arm toward the ceiling. Rotate your torso, reaching your left arm under your body and toward your right side. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Complete 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Workout #5: Standing Oblique Crunch, Plank with Hip Twist, and Bicycle Crunch Superset

This list of superset workouts to melt love handles wraps up with a routine that'll fire up your core while improving coordination and balance. Get ready to feel the burn as you work through this challenging routine, bringing you one step closer to your fitness goals.

1. Standing Oblique Crunches

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands placed behind your head. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow, crunching your obliques. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Complete 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Planks with Hip Twists

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core, and lift your right hand off the ground, rotating your torso to the right and extending your right arm toward the ceiling. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Alternate sides for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Bicycle Crunches

