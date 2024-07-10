5 Best Daily Workouts for Men To Build Bigger Arms

Building bigger arms is a common goal for many of my male clients. However, achieving strong, well-defined arms goes beyond simply enhancing your physique; it improves your overall upper-body strength and functionality. Strong shoulders and arms can make daily tasks like picking up packages and grocery bags much more seamless. So, the next time you're at the gym, I've rounded up five of my best daily workouts for men to build bigger, stronger arms.

Remember to focus on proper form and gradually increase the weight to continue challenging your muscles. Consistency, a balanced diet, and adequate rest are key to achieving impressive arm gains.

Now, let's dive into the best daily workouts for men to build bigger arms.

Workout #1: Classic Bicep Blaster

The biceps are one of the most prominent muscles in the arms. Focusing on them can quickly add size and definition to your upper arms. This workout targets the biceps from various angles to maximize growth.

1. Barbell Curl

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip (palms facing up) Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the barbell while contracting your biceps. Continue to raise the bar until your biceps are fully contracted and the bar is at shoulder level. Slowly lower the bar back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Hammer Curl

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the dumbbells while keeping your palms facing each other. Raise the dumbbells until your forearms touch your biceps. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Concentration Curl

Sit on a bench with your legs spread, holding a dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh. Curl the dumbbell toward your shoulder while contracting your biceps. Slowly lower the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per arm.

Workout #2: Triceps Triad

The triceps make up the majority of your upper arm mass. This workout focuses on the triceps to ensure they are as well-developed as your biceps, giving your arms a fuller look.

1. Tricep Dips

Position yourself on parallel bars, holding your body above the bars with your arms locked out. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Skull Crushers

Lie on a flat bench holding a barbell with a close grip. Extend your arms straight up. Lower the barbell toward your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Overhead Tricep Extension

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head. Lower the dumbbell behind your head by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Workout #3: Forearm Fortifier

Strong forearms improve grip strength and contribute to arm aesthetics. This workout targets the forearm muscles to enhance both size and strength.

1. Wrist Curl

Sit on a bench holding a barbell with an underhand grip, resting your forearms on your thighs. Curl your wrists to lift the barbell toward your forearms. Slowly lower the barbell back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Reverse Wrist Curl

Sit on a bench holding a barbell with an overhand grip, resting your forearms on your thighs. Curl your wrists to lift the barbell toward your forearms. Slowly lower the barbell back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

3. Farmer's Walk

Stand up straight, holding a heavy dumbbell in each hand. Walk forward for a set distance while maintaining a strong grip on the dumbbells. Turn around and walk back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 30 to 40 meters.

Workout #4: Arm Pump Superset

Supersets involve performing two exercises back-to-back without rest, maximizing the intensity and pump. This workout combines bicep and tricep exercises to exhaust your arm muscles fully.

Superset 1: Dumbbell Curl and Tricep Kickback

1. Dumbbell Curl

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Curl the dumbbells while contracting your biceps. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Tricep Kickback

Bend over at the waist, holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing each other. Extend your arms back by contracting your triceps. Return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Superset 2: EZ-Bar Curl and Overhead Dumbbell Tricep Extension

1. EZ-Bar Curl

Stand holding an EZ bar with an underhand grip. Curl the bar while contracting your biceps. Lower the bar back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Overhead Dumbbell Tricep Extension

Stand holding a dumbbell with both hands above your head. Bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head. Extend your arms back to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Advanced Arm Assault

For those looking to take their arm training to the next level, this advanced workout incorporates more challenging exercises to push your muscles to their limits.

1. Preacher Curl

Sit at a preacher bench with your upper arms resting on the pad, holding an EZ bar with an underhand grip. Curl the bar while contracting your biceps. Lower the bar back to the starting position.

Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Close-Grip Bench Press

Lie on a flat bench holding a barbell with a close grip (hands about shoulder-width apart) Lower the barbell to your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body. Push the barbell back up to the starting position.

Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Zottman Curl

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Curl the dumbbells while contracting your biceps. Rotate your wrists at the top of the movement so your palms face down, then lower the dumbbells.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps.