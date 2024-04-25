10 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Men To Get Bigger Arms

Many of my male clients are eager to sculpt impressive arms without fancy gym equipment. Bodyweight exercises can be incredibly effective in building arm muscles, offering the convenience of being performed anywhere, anytime. For men aiming to bulk up their arms, I recommend these 10 bodyweight exercises target key muscle groups, helping you achieve sought-after gains. From triceps to biceps, these exercises to get bigger arms provide a comprehensive workout regimen that will leave you feeling stronger and more confident.

Incorporate these bodyweight exercises into your routine to effectively target and strengthen your arm muscles. Remember to maintain proper form and technique throughout each exercise to maximize results and minimize the risk of injury. With dedication and consistency, you can achieve the bigger and stronger arms you desire.

If you're curious about the best bodyweight exercises for bigger arms, listen up and get ready to refresh your workout routine.

Pushups

Pushups are a staple for getting bigger arms. This classic bodyweight exercise is known for its effectiveness in building arm strength. They primarily target the triceps, chest, and shoulders, making them an excellent choice for overall upper-body development.

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position, keeping your core engaged throughout. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

10 Best Triceps Exercises To Banish Flab Behind Your Arms

Diamond Pushups

Diamond pushups emphasize the triceps, making them ideal for targeting this muscle group. By bringing your hands closer together in a diamond shape, you engage the triceps more intensely, promoting muscle growth.

Assume a pushup position, but place your hands directly under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches your hands. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Tricep Dips

If you're looking for a bodyweight exercise to isolate and strengthen your triceps, tricep dips are the name of the game. By supporting your body weight with your arms, you engage the triceps while also recruiting the chest and shoulders, resulting in well-rounded arm development.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on the edge of a stable surface (such as a bench or chair) with your hands placed beside your hips. Lift your body off the surface and slowly lower yourself by bending your elbows until they are at a 90-degree angle. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.

The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build Bigger Biceps & Triceps

Chin-ups

Chin-ups are an excellent bodyweight exercise for targeting the biceps and upper back muscles. By pulling your body weight upward, you engage the biceps while also strengthening the muscles in your forearms and back.

Grab a sturdy overhead bar with an underhand grip (palms facing you) and hang onto it at arm's length. Pull your body up until your chin clears the bar. Lower yourself back down with control. Complete three sets of six to 10 reps.

Pull-ups

Similar to chin-ups, pull-ups effectively target the biceps and back muscles, making them an essential exercise for building upper-body strength. By pulling your body weight upward using an overhand grip, you engage the biceps while also working the muscles in your back and shoulders.

Grip an overhead bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and palms facing away from you. Pull your body up until your chin clears the bar. Lower yourself with control. Complete three sets of six to 10 reps.

11 Quick Muscle-Building Tips for Guys

Bodyweight Bicep Curls

Play

Bodyweight bicep curls mimic the motion of traditional dumbbell curls, effectively targeting the biceps while engaging the forearm muscles. By using your body weight as resistance, you can stimulate muscle growth in the biceps, helping you achieve bigger and stronger arms.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended by your sides. While gripping a towel, flex your elbows to curl your hands toward your shoulders. Lower your arms back down with control. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Plank to Pushup

Play

Plank to pushup is a dynamic bodyweight exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the arms, chest, and core. By transitioning between a plank and pushup position, you challenge the muscles in your arms, promoting strength and muscle growth.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Push up onto your hands, one hand at a time, until you are in a pushup position. Lower yourself back down to the plank position, one arm at a time, and repeat. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.

5 Best Floor Workouts for Men To Build Bigger Arms

Pike Pushups

Play

Pike pushups are essential for men to build bigger arms. This variation of traditional pushups targets the shoulders and triceps more intensely. By elevating your hips and shifting the focus to your shoulders, you can effectively build strength and size in your arm muscles.

Start in a downward dog yoga position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your hips raised toward the ceiling. Bend your elbows and lower your upper body toward the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Archer Pushups

Play

Archer pushups are an advanced bodyweight exercise that requires significant upper-body strength and stability. By performing a pushup with one arm while extending the other arm to the side, you engage the chest, shoulders, and triceps asymmetrically, promoting muscle growth and definition.

Assume a pushup position with your hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground while simultaneously extending one arm out to the side. Push back up to the starting position, then switch arms and repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of six to 10 reps on each side.

Reverse Plank Tricep Dips

Play

Reverse plank tricep dips are a challenging bodyweight exercise that targets the triceps and core muscles. By supporting your body weight on your hands and heels while dipping your hips toward the ground, you engage the triceps and shoulders, helping you build strength and definition in your arms.

Sit on the ground with your legs extended in front of you and hands placed directly underneath your shoulders, fingers pointing toward your feet. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.