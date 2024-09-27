Taco Bell Just Added 6 Exciting New Items To the Menu

If we're talking menu innovation, 2024 might be one of the biggest years yet for Taco Bell. The fast-food giant has kept a steady flow of new food and beverage options coming out of its test kitchens over the past nine months, including crispy chicken nuggets, shakes, and an empanada-inspired creation it dubbed the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. This September, Taco Bell is keeping up its creative momentum with another selection of exciting new menu items.

The new arrivals include never-before-seen options and a couple of returning favorites that are sure to delight customers. Fans should take note that some of these items are only being offered in select markets rather than nationwide. However, Taco Bell uses these limited tests to determine if new innovations are popular enough to launch nationwide, so customers may see them roll out in more parts of the country in the future.

Here are the six items that just hit (or will soon hit) Taco Bell menus. Customers should stay tuned for even more Taco Bell launches in the future, since the chain has yet to debut some of the new innovations it previewed at the start of the year

Double Decker Taco

Nutrition information unavailable.

Though Taco Bell discontinued its iconic Double Decker Taco in 2019, fans have never stopped campaigning for the chain to bring the beloved menu item out of retirement. Next month, Taco Bell is finally giving in to those persistent pleas.

The Double Decker Taco will return to menus nationwide for a limited time from Oct. 10 through Oct. 30 for just $2. It features a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese, then wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a layer of warm refried beans.

Disha Hot Sauce packet

Nutrition : (Per Packet)

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Sugar: less than 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Omar Apollo doesn't just write and perform songs. The singer-songwriter also has his very own hot sauce brand—Disha Hot—inspired by a secret family recipe. For a limited starting on Sept. 24, the smoky condiment is available as a sauce packet at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide.

Customers can order the Disha Hot sauces a la carte for $0.20 each, or as part of a new Disha Hot Discovery Box that comes with three sauce packets, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink for a suggested price of $8.99.

Big Cheez-It Menu

Nutrition :

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (Per Item)

Calories : 670

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 20 g

Back in May, Taco Bell rolled out its long-awaited Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada, both of which featured Cheez-It crackers that were 16 times larger than usual. The Big Cheez-It menu returned to Taco Bell restaurants for another limited-time run on Sept. 20, and it comes with a couple of extra goodies this time around.

The $5.49 Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme has been upgraded and now comes with two (rather than one) extra-large Cheez-It crackers. All of the other elements are identical to what you'll find in a classic Crunchwrap Supreme: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes. Meanwhile, the Big Cheez-It Tostada ($2.99) features a giant Cheez-It cracker topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Taco Bell customers can also order a giant Cheez-It cracker a la carte for just $1, or sample the novelty snack as part of a $9.99 Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Combo that comes with a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink.

$7 Luxe Cravings Box

Nutrition :

Chicken Chalupa Supreme (Per Item)

Calories : 330

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

Taco Bell joined the value wars over the summer of 2024 by rolling out a $7 Luxe Cravings Box that came with a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink. And this week, the chain introduced a revamped version of the affordable box.

It now comes with a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink for the same suggested price of $7. Customers can score the bundle at restaurants nationwide while it's available.

Caliente Chicken Menu

Nutrition :

Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (Per Item)

Calories : 360

Out of all the fun new options that Taco Bell has introduced in 2024, few have been quite as exciting as the Cantina Chicken Menu. The lineup consists of a Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl—all of which come with oven-roasted, shredded chicken seasoned with savory Mexican spices.

Customers can now enjoy spicy versions of these offerings with the launch of Taco Bell's new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. The menu, which is being tested in Cincinnati, Ohio, features the same offerings as the classic Cantina Chicken Menu. However, the items are topped off with a new Caliente sauce that Taco Bell describes as "spicy, bright, creamy" with notes of citrus.

Agua Refrescas

Nutrition :

Strawberry Passionfruit Agua Refresca (Per Regular Drink)

Calories : 170

Earlier this year, Taco Bell began testing new Agua Refrescas beverages at one store in southern California. The chain is now bringing the new drink innovations to lucky customers in another part of the United States.

The beverages are currently being tested exclusively in the Charlotte, N.C., market. Available in Strawberry Passionfruit, Mango Peach, and Dragonfruit Berry flavors, Taco Bell describes the Agua Refrescas as "refreshing and vibrant beverages" infused with fruit flavors and mixed with real fruit pieces and green tea.