13 Tips To Lose 10 Pounds Quickly

Weight loss doesn't have to be a grueling process. Finding the right tips and tricks that work best for you and your body can easily help you melt excess weight right off. That's why we chatted with the experts who share their best-kept tips to lose 10 pounds quickly. Add them to your routine, and get excited as the scale starts to move in your favor!

Reaching your ideal weight shouldn't revolve around a specific "program" or "diet." Rather, it should be an attainable lifestyle with solid eating habits, healthy ways to manage stress, and regular exercise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. Individuals who are steady with their weight loss efforts (losing around one to two pounds each week) are at a greater chance of not putting the weight back on.

Now without further delay, if you're in need of some weight loss inspiration to get you going on your journey, let's get into the best tips to lose 10 pounds quickly. And next, don't miss 6 Tips for Women To Lose Belly Fat & Keep It Off.

1 Enjoy a cup of black, green, or oolong tea before meals.

Black, green, and oolong teas all have the amino acid theanine, which promotes relaxation and alertness, The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, members of our Medical Expert Board, explain. This can help you avoid the urge to overeat or binge, which is typically associated with emotional eating or stress.

"Both iced tea and warm tea will do the trick, however warm tea is soothing and can help to calm nerves since the heat prevents guzzling, adding to the calming ritual. And the liquid in both cold and warm tea will help to take the edge off hunger," The Nutrition Twins add.

2 Take 10 deep breaths before eating.

Taking 10 deep breaths before meals can activate your body's "relaxation" (or parasympathetic) system. This will help you make smarter decisions about what you put into your body, eat slower, digest food more efficiently, and know when it's best to stop eating. "Ultimately, [this] helps your body work more efficiently," The Nutrition Twins say. "When the body is functioning optimally, the metabolism works more efficiently and weight loss is easier."

So inhale through your nose as you count to four, keep the air in your lungs as you count to seven, and then gradually exhale through your mouth as you count to eight.

3 Have a handful of peanuts before meals.

Let's be honest: Is there anything better than enjoying a handful of tasty peanuts 30 minutes before a meal? The best part is, this salty, crunchy indulgence supports your weight loss efforts. "You'll pack in more protein than any other nut (seven grams per serving), a good source of fiber and good fat, more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals, and reap weight loss benefits," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Peanuts also happen to be highly accessible, affordable, and shelf-stable, all important factors in creating a healthy diet for the long term that is sustainable for nearly all lifestyles."

Research published in Nutrients discovered that kicking off two meals per day with lightly salted peanuts can help you lose weight. The study participants who consumed peanuts dropped 14.78 pounds (even though they had 400 more calories daily by eating peanuts), while individuals in the control group dropped 14.52 pounds.

"Our study found that peanuts, which are high in healthy unsaturated fats, can actually aid weight loss. Peanuts are often avoided when people are trying to lose weight because they believe peanuts contain too many calories. However, peanuts actually have a high satiety value, meaning they keep you feeling fuller longer and that can be really helpful for those on a weight loss diet," Kristina Petersen, assistant research professor in Texas Tech's Department of Nutritional Sciences, stated in a press release.

4 Drain excess sauce from takeout food.

If you want to lose 10 pounds quickly, a smart habit to get into is draining the excess sauce from your takeout orders. "Whether you've ordered Pad Thai, General Tsao's Chicken, or Penne al Vodka, the sauce can be a high-calorie doozy, and the longer it sits in it the take-out container, the more likely to be absorbed into the food," The Nutrition Twins explain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So, what to do? Right when you receive your food, plate it, and keep the extra sauce in the takeout container! "You'll still get all the flavor but spare your waistline and the greasy mouthfeel from all of the calorie-laden extra sauce," The Nutrition Twins add.

5 Up your protein intake.

Protein is king when the goal is weight loss. Why? It can accelerate your weight loss efforts by decreasing cravings, curbing your appetite, and bumping up your body's potential to burn fat, Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, tells Eat This, Not That! Mitri recommends adding one to two protein sources to your meals. You can easily do so by including poultry, meat, tofu, Greek yogurt, or mixed nuts in your next dish.

6 Consume more fiber.

"Fiber is found in plant foods and travels through your body undigested. Including adequate fiber in your diet helps slow down digestion, and provides bulk and a sense of fullness, which can help you shed weight," Mitri explains. Your goal should be to consume 25 grams of high-fiber foods daily. Examples include quinoa, oats, bran, and fresh fruits and veggies.

7 Cut back on dairy.

Cheese, whole milk, butter, sour cream, and ranch dressing all come with extra unnecessary calories. If you cut cheese in half when whipping up a tasty casserole, burrito, or omelet; ask for a restaurant to go "light on the cheese" when ordering out; and only use half the milk you normally would in your coffee, you will see a major difference when you step on the scale.

"Try nutritional yeast or chopped olives for extra flavor instead of cheese, low-fat yogurt instead of sour cream, unsweetened almond milk rather than cream in coffee, and avocado instead of cheese on salads for a creamy texture," The Nutrition Twins suggest.

8 Keep track of what you eat and drink.

"In my practice, I see that most of my clients aren't aware of how much they're eating," Mitri tells us. "By writing it down in a food journal or App (such as MyFitnessPal), you are able to see where your intake is at, so you can focus on the areas you need to improve on for weight loss success."

9 Increase your cardio.

Stepping up your cardio game plays an integral role in weight loss. "When compared to other exercise styles such as weight training, cardio is found to produce faster weight loss results," Mitri says. "In particular, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is one style of cardio that has been studied for its weight loss benefits." So the next time you hit the gym, consider checking out a HIIT-style workout class or consult with a personal trainer who can help you design your own routine.

10 Opt for high-volume, low-calorie foods.

"Volume eating involves choosing foods high in volume and lower in calories, which typically have a high water and fiber content," Mitri explains. Volume eating can be beneficial for your weight loss efforts because it keeps you full while naturally consuming a lower amount of calories. Examples of high-volume foods include fruits (berries and watermelon), veggies (leafy greens and cucumbers), and grains (brown rice and oats).

11 Lose the "all or nothing" mindset.

Dieting with an "all or nothing" mentality is a surefire way to derail your efforts. Instead, celebrate the progress you're making rather than trying to make everything perfect. "For example, maybe you are eating more vegetables, or are lifting heavier than you did yesterday. Studies show us that consistent effort, rather than perfectionism, is what leads to sustainable weight loss," Mitri says.

12 Follow the veggie half-plate rule.

It's prime time to start following the veggie half-plate rule. It goes a little something like this: Half of your plate should be filled with steamed vegetables. You can flavor them with lemon, spices, and herbs—not butter or oil. Consume your veggies first. This will help fill you up on a low-calorie food that's chock-full of fiber. "As you eat the heavier items, you likely won't even be able to eat everything on your plate, so you'll cut down significantly on the calories you consume, without even making much effort," The Nutrition Twins explain.

13 Drink water right when you wake up.

Right when you wake up, make it a habit to get your fill of H2O. "Drinking water remains one of the most important parts of a healthy weight loss plan," Mitri explains. "You can easily up your water intake by drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up. Keep an eight-ounce glass or water bottle on your nightstand, and drink it right in the morning. Beginning your day with water rather than coffee first thing helps you start your day right."