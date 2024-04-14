10 Tips to Tone Your Body From Every Angle

Let's be real: Most of us want a toned and sculpted body. But while many people strive to achieve this common fitness goal, it can be challenging to know where to start. That's why we connected with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who shares her top 10 expert tips to tone your body from every angle.

Building a toned physique involves more than doing countless sit-ups or endless hours of cardio. It requires a comprehensive, full-body approach that targets various muscle groups and improves all aspects of your health and fitness. Besides adopting a regular exercise routine, eating healthy and getting enough sleep are crucial. These fundamental components of good health will build the foundation for you to feel incredible and sculpt a lean and toned body.

However, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving a toned body. It's a highly individual process that requires trial and error to determine what works best for you. The good news is that incorporating the following expert tips will help you work your body from all angles and engage muscles you never knew existed, leading to a healthier, fitter, and happier you.

Read on to discover the 10 best tips to tone your body from every angle, according to Furr.

Include compound exercises.

Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, pushups, and overhead presses are fantastic body-toning movements since they engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Plus, research suggests that multi-joint activities like compound exercises can help you build lean muscle faster and burn more calories.

"Compound exercises require coordination and stability throughout the body, leading to overall body toning," says Furr. "Incorporating these exercises can help build strength and muscle mass effectively."

Do more strength training.

Strength training is essential for toning muscles and sculpting your body. Just be sure to work your entire body, doing multiple exercises for each muscle group in the upper and lower body.

"Strength training involves lifting weights or using resistance bands to build lean muscle mass. This helps boost your metabolism, muscle strength, and endurance and gives your body a more defined appearance," explains Furr.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get your cardio in.

It's no secret that cardiovascular exercise is effective at burning calories and reducing body fat, which helps reveal toned muscles. Activities like running, cycling, and swimming can boost your cardiovascular health and endurance while sculpting a lean, toned physique.

"Incorporating cardio workouts like running, cycling, or swimming can help you burn more calories and reduce body fat, revealing the toned muscles underneath," says Furr. "However, it's important to choose activities you enjoy to stay motivated and consistent."

Add variety to your workouts.

Switching up your workouts can help stave off boredom. For example, you can try different exercises, equipment, and workout styles to target various muscle groups and consistently improve your fitness to build a more toned body.

"Injecting variety into your workouts can help prevent plateaus and keep challenging your muscles from different angles," states Furr.

Don't neglect core strength.

A strong core is essential for toning your body since it provides balance and stability to help you get the most out of your exercises.

Furr tells us, "To improve stability and posture, focus on exercises that target your core muscles, such as planks, Russian twists, and bicycle crunches."

Incorporate functional training.

Functional training involves movements that mimic common daily activities, such as lunges, squats, and rows. Doing more of these exercises can help you achieve a toned body as they enhance your body's ability to perform daily tasks efficiently and prevent injuries while boosting strength, mobility, and balance.

"Functional training focuses on exercises and movements that mimic everyday activities, such as lunges, squats, farmer's carries, and overhead presses," Furr explains.

Maintain proper nutrition.

The adage "you can't out-train a bad diet" holds water for a reason. Furr advises consuming a nutritious diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates from whole foods to aid muscle growth and repair. In addition, avoid sugary, processed foods to help maintain a lean body composition.

Prioritize rest and recovery.

If you want to achieve a trim and toned figure, you need to allow your muscles time to recover between workouts and ensure you're getting enough sleep to support your overall health.

"Rest and recovery are crucial parts of any fitness routine," explains Furr. "It is important to get enough rest between workouts to allow your muscles to recover, repair, and adapt to the stressors during exercises."

Drink plenty of water.

Staying hydrated helps maintain proper muscle function, aids digestion, and keeps your skin healthy—all underrated yet fundamental aspects of having a toned body.

Furr suggests, "Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, support cellular function, and aid muscle recovery." Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, or more if you're active or in hot weather.

Stay consistent.

Like any other health or fitness goal, consistency is key to achieving and maintaining a toned body. That means sticking to your workout routine and nutrition plan, even on days when you don't feel motivated.

"Stay consistent with your exercise routine and healthy habits to see long-term results in body toning," says Furr. "Body recomposition takes time and dedication. Stay focused on making sustainable lifestyle changes, and you will start to see changes happen."