7 Best Total-Body Sculpting Workouts for Women

As a personal trainer, I understand that many women want a workout routine that efficiently targets multiple muscle groups to achieve a lean, toned physique. Total-body workouts are highly effective for sculpting your arms, legs, core, and glutes all at once, giving you a balanced approach to fitness. By focusing on compound movements and integrating bodyweight exercises with resistance, you can build strength, boost metabolism, and improve endurance without bulking up. The below total-body sculpting workouts will help you achieve the toned, defined muscles you desire.

The following workouts are designed specifically for women seeking to tone and tighten their entire body. Each workout consists of three exercises that target multiple areas at once, making them ideal for women who want to achieve their fitness goals without spending hours in the gym.

These total-body sculpting workouts focus on different muscle groups while incorporating elements of strength, cardio, and core training to help you achieve your fitness goals efficiently. Be sure to perform each workout two to three times per week, allowing time for recovery and muscle growth, and you'll be well on your way to a leaner, stronger you!

Workout #1: Bodyweight Burn

What You Need: No equipment is required. This workout is perfect for women who want to build strength and improve muscle tone without needing any equipment. Using just your body weight will engage your entire body, improve balance, and strengthen your core without adding bulk. The combination of pushups, squats, and planks works multiple muscle groups, helping you achieve a lean and toned physique.

The Routine

Pushups – 3 sets of 12 reps Squat to Knee Drive – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg Plank with Shoulder Tap – 3 sets of 20 taps per side

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your body straight. Push back up to the starting position.

2. Squat to Knee Drive

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, keeping your chest lifted. As you stand back up, drive one knee toward your chest. Repeat, alternating knees with each rep.

3. Plank with Shoulder Tap

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then switch sides. Keep your core tight to minimize hip movement as you alternate taps.

Workout #2: Dumbbell Sculpt

What You Need: A pair of light to medium dumbbells. This workout helps women build lean muscle definition without excessive bulk. It focuses on compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups, which is great for toning and shaping your entire body. The combination of dumbbell squats, rows, and deadlifts will help you achieve a more defined, balanced physique, perfect for women seeking overall sculpting.

The Routine

Dumbbell Squat Press – 3 sets of 12 reps Renegade Rows – 3 sets of 10 reps per side Dumbbell Deadlifts – 3 sets of 15 reps

1. Dumbbell Squat Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Perform a squat. As you stand back up, press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders as you squat down again.

2. Renegade Rows

Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Row one dumbbell toward your rib cage while stabilizing your core, then lower it back down. Repeat on the other side, alternating rows for the set.

3. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells in front of your thighs. Hinge at the hips, lowering the dumbbells toward your shins while keeping your back flat. Stand back up, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Workout #3: Core and Glute Blaster

What You Need: A resistance band. This workout targets two key areas many women want to improve—your core and glutes. The resistance band adds extra muscle tension, making the exercises more challenging without needing heavy weights. This routine is great for building a strong, toned core and lifting your glutes for a firmer, more sculpted look.

The Routine

Resistance Band Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps Glute Bridge with Band – 3 sets of 20 reps Russian Twists – 3 sets of 25 reps per side

1. Resistance Band Squats

Place a resistance band around your thighs. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Perform a squat, pushing your knees out against the band to engage your glutes. Return to the starting position and repeat.

2. Glute Bridge with Band

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, band around your thighs. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower back down and repeat.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted, holding the band or a weight. Twist your torso to one side, then the other, engaging your obliques as you alternate sides.

Workout #4: Cardio Sculptor

What You Need: No equipment is required. This high-intensity workout combines cardio and strength exercises, making it ideal for women who want to burn fat while toning their muscles. Jumping squats, mountain climbers, and burpees raise your heart rate and engage your entire body, helping you shed excess fat while building a lean, strong physique.

The Routine

Jump Squats – 3 sets of 20 reps Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds Burpees – 3 sets of 12 reps

1. Jump Squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, then explode upward into a jump. Land softly and immediately drop back into a squat.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs in a running motion.

3. Burpees

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back toward your hands and jump up.

Workout #5: Upper-Body Toner

What You Need: Light dumbbells. This workout focuses on the upper body—arms, shoulders, and back—helping women achieve a toned and defined upper body without adding bulk. By using light weights, this routine ensures you build strength and endurance while maintaining a lean, feminine shape.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 12 reps Lateral Raises – 3 sets of 15 reps Dumbbell Rows – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

1. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead, then lower back to the starting position.

2. Lateral Raises

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides. Lift the dumbbells out to your sides until they reach shoulder height, then lower.

3. Dumbbell Rows

With one knee on a bench, hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand. Row the dumbbell toward your ribs, keeping your back flat. Lower and repeat for the set before switching sides.

Workout #6: Full-Body Power Circuit

What You Need: A kettlebell. This workout combines strength and endurance to target your entire body. The kettlebell exercises help build lean muscle and improve cardiovascular fitness, making it an efficient workout for women looking to sculpt and condition their entire body while boosting overall stamina.

The Routine

Kettlebell Swings – 3 sets of 15 reps Kettlebell Goblet Squats – 3 sets of 12 reps Kettlebell Deadlifts – 3 sets of 15 reps

1. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at the hips and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward to swing it up to shoulder height.

2. Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Hold a kettlebell close to your chest with both hands. Perform a squat, keeping your chest lifted and elbows close to your body. Rise back up.

3. Kettlebell Deadlifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell in front of you. Hinge at the hips, lowering the kettlebell toward the ground while keeping your back straight. Stand back up, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Workout #7: Core Shredder

What You Need: A yoga mat and a pair of light dumbbells. This workout specifically targets the core while engaging the arms and legs, helping women build a toned midsection without neglecting the rest of the body. It's designed to strengthen and tighten the abdominal muscles while improving balance and posture, making it ideal for women who want a lean, tight core.

The Routine

Dumbbell Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps per side Leg Raises – 3 sets of 15 reps Side Plank Hip Dips – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

1. Dumbbell Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Twist your torso to one side, then the other, engaging your obliques as you alternate sides.

2. Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips for support. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Slowly lower them back down without letting your heels touch the ground.

3. Side Plank Hip Dips

Start in a side plank position with your elbow under your shoulder and your body in a straight line. Lower your hips toward the floor. Lift them back up, squeezing your obliques. Repeat on the other side.