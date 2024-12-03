5 Total-Body Strength Workouts To Lose 10 Pounds

When weight loss is your goal, incorporating strength workouts into your routine is one of the most efficient ways to achieve it. Total-body strength training activates multiple muscle groups, boosting your metabolism and helping you burn more calories both during and after your workout. Combined with proper nutrition and recovery, these exercises will build lean muscle, giving your body a toned look and helping you sustain long-term weight loss. To celebrate that, I've rounded up my five best total-body strength workouts to help you lose 10 pounds.

Strength training offers more than just aesthetic benefits. It improves overall functionality, balance, and posture while protecting your joints and reducing the risk of injury. These five workouts are designed to challenge your entire body with moves that build strength, endurance, and stability. They can be scaled to your fitness level, making them accessible for beginners and advanced athletes alike.

Each workout consists of three carefully selected exercises to maximize calorie burn, target multiple muscle groups at once, and help you drop 10 pounds. Perform them in a circuit format to keep your heart rate up and enhance fat loss.

Let's get started!

Table of Contents

Workout 1: Core and Stability Boost

This workout focuses on core engagement and improving your stability. A strong core not only helps with weight loss but also enhances overall athletic performance and posture.

What you need: Just your body! This workout can be completed in about 15 minutes.

The Routine:

Plank Shoulder Taps: 12 reps per arm Bird Dogs: 10 reps per side Dead Bugs: 12 reps

Directions: Complete all 3 exercises in order. Rest for 30–60 seconds, then repeat for 3 rounds.

Exercise Breakdown:

1. Plank Shoulder Taps

Start in a high plank with your wrists under your shoulders. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder while keeping your hips steady. Alternate sides for the listed reps.

2. Bird Dogs

Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back simultaneously. Return to the start and switch sides.

3. Dead Bugs

Lie on your back with arms pointing toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the ground without letting your back arch. Return to start and switch sides.

Over 50? Avoid These 6 Common Strength Training Mistakes

Workout 2: Upper-Body Burn

This workout targets your arms, shoulders, and upper back while keeping your core engaged for stability. It's a great way to tone your upper body while burning calories.

What you need: Just your body!

The Routine:

Pushups: 10–12 reps Reverse Plank Leg Lifts: 10 reps per leg Superman Hold: 20 seconds

Directions: Perform each exercise back-to-back. Rest for 30–60 seconds and repeat for 3 rounds.

Exercise Breakdown:

1. Pushups

Start in a high plank. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to start.

2. Reverse Plank Leg Lifts

Sit on the floor with your legs extended and your hands behind you. Lift your hips to form a straight line, then raise one leg. Alternate legs for the listed reps.

3. Superman Hold

Lie face down with arms and legs extended. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground. Hold for the listed time.

7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

Workout 3: Leg and Glute Sculptor

This workout zeroes in on your lower body to build strength and endurance while torching calories. Strong legs and glutes are key to functional movement and balance.

What you need: No equipment is required.

The Routine:

Bodyweight Squats: 15 reps Glute Bridges: 12 reps Step-Back Lunges: 10 reps per leg

Directions: Perform the exercises in a circuit, rest as needed, and repeat for 3 rounds.

Exercise Breakdown:

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest lifted. Push through your heels to return to standing.

2. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips toward the ceiling. Lower back down and repeat.

3. Step-Back Lunges

Play

Stand tall, step one foot back, and lower into a lunge. Return to standing and switch legs.

How To Lose 20 Pounds Without a Gym Membership

Workout 4: Cardio and Core Circuit

This workout combines cardio with core exercises for a calorie-torching session that enhances endurance and strength.

What you need: Just your body weight!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine:

High Knees: 20 seconds Mountain Climbers: 15 reps per leg Plank to Side Plank: 8 reps per side

Directions: Complete the exercises in order. Rest as needed and repeat for 3 rounds.

Exercise Breakdown:

1. High Knees

Jog in place, driving your knees up to hip height. Swing your arms for momentum.

2. Mountain Climbers

Works the core and gets your heart pumping. Start in a high plank. Drive one knee toward your chest, then switch quickly.

3. Plank to Side Plank

Play

Begin in a plank. Rotate into a side plank on your right side, then return to the center. Alternate sides.

11 Tips To Walk off 10 Pounds

Workout 5: Total-Body Blast

This workout is a calorie-burning finisher that targets the entire body for strength and endurance.

What you need: Optional dumbbells for added resistance.

The Routine:

Burpees: 10 reps Dumbbell Deadlifts: 12 reps Russian Twists: 10 reps per side

Directions: Do all 3 exercises back-to-back, rest, and repeat for 3 rounds.

Exercise Breakdown:

1. Burpees

From standing, drop into a squat and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank. Hop them forward and stand.

2. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells. Hinge at the hips and lower the weights down your legs. Return to standing.

3. Russian Twists

Play

Sit on the floor with feet elevated, holding a dumbbell. Twist your torso from side to side.