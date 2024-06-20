Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing an Iconic Beverage: 'Heartbreaking'

Plenty of exciting finds have been hitting Trader Joe's shelves lately, from the viral new Mini Insulated Tote Bags to the returning Horchata Ice Cream. But amid the slew of fun new arrivals, an iconic Trader Joe's beverage is reportedly about to disappear from the chain.

Earlier this week, a customer spotted a "to be discontinued" sign on Trader Joe's French Market Sparkling Berry Lemonade and immediately shared the news with fellow fans on Reddit.

"Heartbreaking!!" the customer captioned a photo of the drink.

Trader Joe's French Market Sparkling Lemonade differs from traditional lemonade in that it's carbonated and has a more subtle, less citrusy flavor. The retailer sells one-liter glass bottles of the beverage in several flavors, including original, pink, limeade, and—as seen in the Reddit post—berry.

According to the customer who shared the news on Reddit, all of the available flavors are slated to be eliminated. A Trader Joe's representative did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation and comment on the reported discontinuations, so customers should take the news with a grain of salt. Still, the Reddit post immediately sparked an uproar in the Trader Joe's fanbase.

"What???? No!! This is the BEST!" one Redditor commented.

"Why do they discontinue so many things people love I don't get it," another lamented.

To be clear, these aren't the only lemonades currently available at Trader Joe's. The retailer also offers a fresh-squeezed variety, a bottled organic version, and lemonade-flavored sparkling waters. However, the French Market Sparkling Lemonades seem to hold an extra special place in the hearts of shoppers.

"This was like the last good thing that wasn't water or tea in their bottled/canned beverages section" a shopper commented.

"These are such iconic Trader Joe's products. I have been buying them since I was a teenager to take to picnics and parties. They feel so elevated as compared to their other bottles of juice and lemonades. I'm bummed," another wrote.

It's unclear exactly how long the beverages will remain available, so fans might want to take the opportunity to stock up if any are still on shelves at their local Trader Joe's stores.

The reported discontinuation of the French Market Sparkling Lemonades isn't the only big change to take effect at Trader Joe's in 2024. The retailer raised the price of its individual bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents this past April, marking the first of such hikes in more than 20 years.