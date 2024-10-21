Trader Joe's Recalls a Vegetable Due To Salmonella—Here's What to Know

If you recently stocked up on fresh produce at your local Trader Joe's, you may want to proceed with caution when digging into your haul. The retailer just recalled a common vegetable that may be contaminated with bacteria—and it's cautioning shoppers against eating the product for their own safety.

Trader Joe's Green Onions are being recalled as part of a larger green onion recall issued by Church Brothers Farms, a fresh vegetable producer. The recall alert was sent out after a product sample tested positive for salmonella during testing conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. In total, 1,271 cases of green onions have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Minute Maid Lemonade & Every Other Major Food Recall You Need to Know About Right Now

According to the recall notice, the affected produce was distributed to retailers and food service customers in Canada and the United States.

"Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall," the recall announcement read.

The recalled green onions sold at Trader Joe's were available at stores in Washington D.C. and the following 28 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The green onion packaging bears a "pack date" of Sept. 25, 2024. While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the product, Trader Joe's urged any customers who purchased the recalled green onions to discard them or return them to any store for a full refund. Those with additional questions may also contact Trader Joe's through email or at (626) 599-3817.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to Trader Joe's Green Onions, the larger recall also impacts Church Brothers-brand green onions with a lot code of CB272378. Additionally, Imperial Fresh-brand green onions with a lot code of CB272378 are subject to the recall.

As was the case with Trader Joe's, consumers are urged to discard the recalled Church Brothers and Imperial Fresh green onions. Customers with additional questions or concerns should contact the Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline at (877) 590-0428 or [email protected].

4 Costco Items Recalled This Week: Everything to Know

Though no infections have been reported in connection to any of the brands, salmonella has the potential to cause serious illness in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may also become infected with salmonella, typically experiencing fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructs consumers with salmonella to contact their doctors if they experience a fever higher than 102 F, signs of dehydration, long-term complications, bloody poop or pee, and diarrhea or vomiting that lasts for more than two days.