Trader Joe's Unique New Apple Tastes 'Like Candy'

From the miniature pies to the festive appetizers, Trader Joe's is practically brimming with seasonal treats right now. And the latest one to get shoppers talking lives in the store's produce department.

Recently, Trader Joe's fans have taken to Reddit to discuss Lucy Glo apples, which are marked by their eye-catching pinkish red interior.

"Was NOT expecting the Lucy Glo apples to be so beautiful! And delicious!" one customer wrote on the online platform. The Reddit user continued the rave review by writing, "Every pic I've seen has had a very light pink inside, imagine my surprise when I bit into one and it was BRIGHT red. So sweet too! Absolutely love them and a must-buy for sure!"

Lucy apples are grown in North Central Washington and harvested in October. These apples are a cross between a Honeycrisp and Airlie Red Flesh apple and come in two varieties: Lucy Glo and Lucy Rose.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Lucy Glo has a yellow exterior, pinkish red flesh, and a flavor that "starts tangy and finishes with a hint of sweet," according to the Lucy apple website. The Lucy Rose variety has red skin, a pinkish red interior, and sweet notes of berry.

"As more trees are planted, Lucy apples will become more widely available, and new varieties will be introduced," the website states.

Across a couple of Reddit threads, Trader Joe's shoppers have sung praises about the Lucy Glo apples.

"My favorite TJ's fruit ever," one commenter shared.

"In love with them. Just bought three bags," another one added.

While one Reddit user described the apple as "crispy, sour, and sweet," others got even more specific.

"Mine taste like nature's sour candy," one shopper noted. Similarly, another one said the apple "tastes like a Jolly Rancher."

Meanwhile, someone else didn't detect notes of candy but rather "hints of cranberry and maybe rose or some floral note."

Despite the apple's vibrant interior depicted on Reddit, shoppers have reported variance in the flesh color. Some noted that their apples weren't quite as dark on the inside and were instead a light pink or pink and white.

The Lucy Glo apples are among numerous products at Trader Joe's that have recently sparked online conversation. Other recent store additions that have generated buzz include the Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup (80 calories), Cheesy Herby Biscuits (190 calories), and Cassata Baked Ricotta Cheese (60 calories).