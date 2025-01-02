 Skip to content

I'm a Trainer & These Weight-Loss Exercises Are the Only Ones I Recommend

These exercises maximize calorie burn while building functional strength and endurance.
Avatar for Tyler Read
By
Published on January 2, 2025 | 1:00 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

As a trainer, I've witnessed many clients struggle with ineffective workout plans that don't yield long-term results. Weight loss requires consistency, smart exercise choices, and focusing on movements that engage multiple muscle groups. The key is to choose exercises that maximize calorie burn while building functional strength and endurance. So, I've rounded up the only five weight-loss exercises I recommend to clients.

The exercises below combine strength and cardio movements designed to torch calories, boost metabolism, and sculpt a leaner physique. Each one emphasizes functionality, helping you move better daily while shedding unwanted weight. These are my go-to recommendations for clients who want to achieve lasting results.

If you're ready to revamp your fitness routine, these exercises will help you lose weight, build muscle, and feel stronger than ever. They're effective, adaptable, and simple enough to perform anywhere—whether at home or the gym.

The Exercises

Burpees

burpee
Shutterstock

This full-body powerhouse combines cardio and strength, making it one of the most effective exercises for weight loss. Burpees engage your core, legs, and upper body while rapidly elevating your heart rate to burn maximum calories.

  1. Begin standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Drop into a squat, placing your hands on the floor.
  3. Jump your feet back into a plank position, keeping your core tight.
  4. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands.
  5. Explode upward into a jump, reaching your arms overhead.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

5 Floor Workouts To Drop 10 Pounds in 30 Days

Jump Squats

jump squats
Shutterstock

Jump squats are a lower-body exercise that boosts power, builds muscle, and elevates your heart rate. They target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings while increasing calorie burn and improving athleticism.

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat.
  2. Push through your heels and jump explosively upward.
  3. Land softly in a squat position, keeping your knees slightly bent.
  4. Repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

4 Low-Impact Morning Exercises for Weight Loss

Mountain Climbers

mountain climber
Shutterstock

The mountain climber is a core-intensive cardio move that burns calories and strengthens your abs, shoulders, and legs. This exercise is perfect for torching fat while building coordination and agility.

  1. Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders.
  2. Drive your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch to the left.
  3. Continue alternating legs as quickly as possible, maintaining a strong plank.
  4. Perform for 3 sets of 30 seconds.

5 Best Cardio Workouts for Faster Weight Loss

Kettlebell Swings

kettlebell swings
Shutterstock

This explosive movement works the glutes, hamstrings, and core while also serving as an effective cardio exercise. Kettlebell swings are great for burning fat and improving overall strength and endurance.

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands.
  2. Hinge at the hips and swing the kettlebell backward between your legs.
  3. Drive your hips forward to propel the kettlebell to shoulder height.
  4. Let the kettlebell swing back down with control and repeat.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 15-20 swings.

Tired of Walking to Slim Down? Try These 4 Low-Impact Workouts to Burn Fat

Pushup to Renegade Row

dumbbell renegade row
Shutterstock

This hybrid exercise builds upper-body strength while engaging your core and stabilizing muscles. It's an excellent compound movement that burns calories and improves functional fitness.

  1. Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Perform a pushup, lowering your chest to the floor.
  3. As you return to the plank, row one dumbbell toward your waist, keeping your hips stable.
  4. Lower the dumbbell and repeat on the other side.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side.
Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
// //
More in Weight Loss
  • fit blonde woman doing dumbbell renegade row or pushup in gym

    A Trainer’s 5 Best Weight-Loss Exercises

  • fit woman running on the treadmill in dark gym set-up

    The Ideal Treadmill Workout Length To Lose Belly Fat

  • fit, focused woman doing rowing workout in dark gym

    4 Best Rowing Workouts To Melt Your Love Handles

  • woman doing bird dog exercise on yoga mat in grassy area on summer day

    6 Core Moves To Shrink Your Waistline at 50

  • fit blonde woman doing forearm plank on yoga mat in bright workout space

    5 Best Lower Ab Exercises To Shrink Your ‘Belly Pooch’

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.