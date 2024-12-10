Tired of Walking to Slim Down? Try These 4 Low-Impact Workouts to Burn Fat

Heading outdoors for a brisk walk is an excellent, low-impact form of physical activity. However, if you're bored of the same old routine, there are many other ways you can get in your cardio. We spoke with a fitness expert who outlines the four best low-impact workout alternatives to walking for weight loss. From swimming laps to using the elliptical, you'll be burning calories without placing unnecessary stress on your joints.

"While comparable, low-impact exercises can burn more calories than walking alone," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "However, intensity, frequency, and duration all [contribute] to calorie and fat loss."

The low-impact workouts below will help you stay consistent with your fitness routine, keep you moving and motivated, and deliver your desired results.

The Workouts

1. Swimming Laps

The pool isn't just for taking a refreshing dip to cool off in the summer! Swimming laps fires up your entire body, so you reap the benefits of a productive, full-body workout that boosts your cardiovascular health and burns serious calories. In fact, 30 minutes of swimming laps can torch 300 calories for a person who weighs 125 pounds and 360 calories for someone weighing 155 pounds.

6 Best Swimming Workouts for Weight Loss

2. Cycling

If you're interested in kickstarting a cycling habit, now is the perfect time to start. Riding a stationary or road bike is a stellar workout alternative to walking for those who want to slim down and get fit. Using a stationary bike at a moderate pace for 30 minutes can torch 210 calories for a 125-pound individual and 252 pounds for a 155-pound individual.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling at a moderate pace is a great low-impact exercise," explains Garcia. "You can add intensity by alternating between fast and slow pedaling."

11 Best Cycling Tips to Bike Your Way To a Leaner Body

3. Rowing

Rowing is another productive, total-body, low-impact exercise that incinerates calories and strengthens muscles by engaging the upper and lower body. A 30-minute stationary rowing session at a moderate pace can burn 210 calories (for a 125-pound individual), 252 calories (for a 155-pound individual), or 294 calories (for a 185-pound individual).

I Switched to Rowing for Cardio & It Transformed My Body

4. Using The Elliptical

If you have access to an elliptical machine, start incorporating it into your cardio days! You won't be disappointed.

"While similar to walking, the elliptical machine is a great alternative," Garcia tells us. "You can add incline and resistance to increase the intensity. For even more of a challenge, try alternating between speeds."