14 'Diet' Foods That Are Actually Unhealthy for You

Grocery store shelves overflow with approximately 20,000 new products each year, including many "diet-friendly" options. These products often have enticing health claims plastered on their packaging. However, when you peel back the nutrition label or examine the ingredient list more closely, you may notice these so-called "diet" foods are not as healthy as they seem. They may be high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and added sugar or contain preservatives, additives, and artificial sweeteners.

Halo Top Chocolate

Nutrition (Per ⅔-cup serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 6 g

Halo Top has advertised its line of light ice cream as a product you can consume in one sitting, with the average pint containing between 280 and 380 calories. Each serving boasts a fraction of the calories and fat compared to traditional ice cream but also includes a lengthy list of ingredients, more sodium than traditional ice cream, and a combination of regular sugar and artificial sweeteners. In addition, this highly processed product may also encourage overconsumption rather than having people practice portion control.

Diet Coke

Nutrition (Per 12-ounce can) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

At first glance, Diet Coke's nutrition label appears innocent. However, a closer inspection of the ingredients reveals potential health concerns. Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, is present and has been classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the World Health Organization. Additionally, Diet Coke contains phosphoric acid, which research has linked to decreased bone density and increased risk for fractures and osteoporosis.

Yoplait Light

Nutrition (Per 6-ounce container) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 5 g

A cup of yogurt is a nutritious powerhouse packed with protein, calcium, and beneficial bugs (aka probiotics) that support gut health. However, amidst the wealth of yogurt options on dairy shelves, some products contain ingredients that diminish yogurts' nutritional value. Yoplait Light, for example, contains acesulfame K, an artificial sweetener linked to increasing cancer risk and hormone disruption, and it may be harmful to pregnant women. In addition, Yoplait Light contains Red No. 40, a food dye associated with behavioral issues like ADHD.

Fiber One Bars Oats & Chocolate Chewy Bars

Nutrition (Per 1 bar)

Calories : 150

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

While increasing your intake of fibrous foods is healthy, chowing down on highly processed products like Fiber One bars isn't the healthiest way to meet your daily fiber quota. Fiber One bars contain a long list of ingredients, including palm oil, a saturated fat linked to increased risk for heart disease, and corn syrup, an added sugar. It's best to boost your intake of foods naturally rich in fiber, like fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts and seeds.

Lean Cuisine Classic Macaroni and Beef

Nutrition (Per 1 package)

Calories : 270

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 16 g

We often need a quick and easy meal, which may lead you down the freezer aisle. Lean Cuisine sounds like the perfect option, with many options that are low in calories. But its meals frequently contain excessive sodium and unhealthy fats. For example, the Classic Macaroni and Beef boasts a whopping 680 milligrams of sodium, which hits 30% of a person's daily recommended intake from one meal. This meal contains 6 grams of total fat, including 2.5 grams of saturated fat. Surprisingly, Lean Cuisine meals also contain a decent amount of total sugar, hitting 8 grams, which is unnecessary in a savory meal.

Maple Grove Farms Fat Free Honey Dijon Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tablespoon serving)

Calories : 40

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

When you attempt to eat healthier, salads may become a staple, which makes choosing the right salad dressing important. While a fat-free dressing might seem like a healthier choice, pouring them on your greens is doing you a disservice. You need a source of fat present at meals to absorb fat-soluble vitamins found in foods like vegetables. Plus, many fat-free dressings, like Maple Grove Farms Fat-Free Honey Dijon Dressing, are loaded with sugar. Each serving of dressing contains 9 grams of sugar per serving, with sugar being the second ingredient under the ingredients. It's best to stick with one that contains minimal sugar and a healthy fat, like olive oil or avocado oil.

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

Nutrition (Per 2-tablespoon serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

Whether you're choosing peanut, almond, or sunflower seed butter, nut or seed butter should contain only one ingredient: the nut or seed itself! While Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter boasts a lower fat content, it's not necessarily a healthier choice. Despite the reduced fat, this product still has the same calorie count as the original while incorporating undesirable additives like corn syrup solids, sugar, and hydrogenated vegetable oil. Hydrogenated vegetable oils are linked to increasing (bad) LDL cholesterol levels and lowering (good) HDL cholesterol levels, a double whammy!

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Wavy Chips

Nutrition (Per 38 chips)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: Less than 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Veggie chips sound healthier than traditional potato chips, but Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Wavy Chips fall short in the health department. While they contain spinach powder, tomato paste, and beetroot powder, these chips lack nutritional value. With zero grams of fiber per serving, these chips offer few dietary benefits. Opt for real veggies to crunch on for a more nutritious and healthier option.

Voortman Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie)

Calories : 80

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: Less than 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

When searching for a treat to curb your cookie craving, you may stumble upon a box of Voortman Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies. Although sugar-free, these cookies still contain carbohydrates, which impact blood sugar levels. They also contain the artificial sweetener acesulfame K, which, in animal studies, has been linked to disruption to gut balance. Skip these cookies and have the real thing to keep your gut happy!

Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink

Nutrition (Per 8 ounces)

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ocean Spray Diet Cranberry Juice Drink is a low-calorie drink that can be refreshing. However, it contains two artificial sweeteners: sucralose and acesulfame potassium. Some research suggests these sugar substitutes may interfere with the body's ability to eliminate harmful substances. For a healthier alternative, consider mixing together 100% fruit juice with water to quench your thirst!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Progresso Light Creamy Potato with Bacon and Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 cup)

Calories : 90

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: less 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

A cup of soup can be a satisfying appetizer, but not all options are equally nutritious. Progresso Light Creamy Potato with Bacon and Cheese soup packs 30% of your daily sodium intake into a single serving. Consuming a high amount of sodium can lead to elevated blood pressure, a risk factor for heart disease. This soup also lacks fiber, packing less than 1 gram per serving, which is important to include at least a few grams worth at meal times to support overall health.

Atkins Frozen Chicken Margherita

Nutrition (Per 1 tray)

Calories : 390

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1050 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 27 g

Although the Atkins line of Frozen Meals offers low-carb meal options, it may not be the healthiest choice in the freezer aisle. For example, its Chicken Margarita meal contains nearly half of your daily recommended sodium intake, 1,050 mg of sodium in one serving. This meal is also quite high in total fat and saturated fat, hitting nearly half of the American Heart Association's recommendation for saturated fat per day.

Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Creamer

Nutrition (Per 1 tablespoon)

Calories : 10

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

When looking to top off your coffee or tea with some creamer, you might assume a sugar-free one is healthier than the original. While Coffee Mate's Zero Sugar coffee creamer may lack sugar, it contains two artificial sweeteners: sucralose and acesulfame potassium. Pouring regular dairy or non-dairy milk into your coffee or tea rather than using this highly processed creamer is better.

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/12 package)

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Grabbing a square or two of Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Brownies, although low in added sugar, do contain plenty of sugar alcohols. If eaten in excess, sugar alcohols may lead you to the restroom, as the sugar alcohols erythritol and allulose impact the digestive tract. Research has also linked the side effects of allulose to bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, headache, and diarrhea.