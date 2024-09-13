Building bigger arms doesn't happen by accident. It requires targeted, consistent effort and an on-point workout plan. However, sculpting bigger biceps and triceps doesn't necessarily mean lifting heavier dumbbells in the gym. You may surprised to learn that adding weighted calisthenics to your fitness routine can be a game-changer for your arm size and strength. To uncover the best weighted calisthenics workout for building bigger biceps and triceps, we spoke with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, so listen up.

Masi explains that weighted calisthenics involves using your body weight plus extra resistance to challenge your muscles in ways traditional exercises might not. This killer combo maximizes muscle growth, leading to increased gains over time. Additionally, strengthening your biceps and triceps can improve functional fitness and make daily activities easier while reducing injury risk. Plus, calisthenics adds variety to your workouts, helping you stay motivated and on track toward your fitness goals.

If your fitness goal is to build bigger biceps and triceps, weighted calisthenics could be exactly what you need. Let's dive into our #1 weighted calisthenics workout to build bigger biceps and triceps.

The #1 Weighted Calisthenics Workout To Build Bigger Biceps & Triceps

What you need: You'll need access to a weight belt with plates, dumbbells, a pull-up bar, loop resistance bands, a power rack, and a barbell. Each exercise is designed to be performed with added weight. Ensure you use proper form to avoid injury and achieve the best results. The workout should take about 45 to 60 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Weighted Dips (3 sets of 8 to 12 reps)

Weighted Chin-ups (3 sets of 6 to 12 reps)

Banded Close-grip Pushups (3 to 4 sets of 10 to 20 reps)

Weighted Bodyweight Skull Crushers (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Weighted Inverted Rows (3 sets of 8 to 12 reps)

Directions: Perform each exercise with the prescribed number of sets and reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets to maintain intensity while allowing sufficient recovery. Focus on controlled movements and proper form to fully engage the targeted muscle groups.

1. Weighted Dips

Weighted dips are a stellar compound movement that targets the triceps, chest, and shoulders. Adding weight to this exercise increases the resistance placed on these muscle groups to enhance muscle activation and growth. Remember to control your movements (especially when lowering yourself) to prevent strain on the shoulder joints.

How to do it:

Attach a weight belt with plates or hold a dumbbell between your legs. Position yourself on parallel bars, gripping them firmly. Lower your body by bending your elbows until you feel a good stretch in your triceps, chest, and shoulders. A subtle forward lean is acceptable. Push yourself back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. If you don't have a dip attachment for your squat rack, you can use two barbells set shoulder-width apart across the safety attachments of a squat rack.

2 Weighted Chin-ups

Weighted chin-ups are excellent for building both biceps and back muscles. Ensure you engage your core to maintain stability throughout the exercise and avoid swinging or using momentum to complete the reps.

How to do it:

Attach a weight belt with plates, wear a weighted vest, or hold a dumbbell between your legs. Grip the pull-up bar approximately shoulder-width apart with your palms facing you. Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, focusing on engaging your biceps and lats. Slowly lower yourself back to the starting position with control. Adjust the weight according to your strength level to complete the full range of reps with proper form.

3. Banded Close-grip Pushups

Banded close-grip pushups are a fantastic way to isolate the triceps while also engaging the chest and shoulders. Focus on keeping your elbows close to your body to maximize tricep activation.

How to do it:

Wrap a loop resistance band around your upper back, with each loose side pinned underneath your hands. Get into a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lower your body by pushing your elbows toward your ankles until your chest touches the ground. Against the band's resistance, rapidly push yourself back up to the starting position. Adjust the resistance band's tension to match your strength level and ensure it challenges your triceps throughout the movement.

4. Weighted Bodyweight Skull Crushers

Weighted bodyweight skull crushers are superb at isolating and building the triceps. Plus, this exercise engages your core, helping to improve stability and strength.

How to do it:

Set a bar at hip height on a power rack or use parallel bars. Attach a weight plate to a belt or use a weighted vest. Place your hands on the bar with your body in a straight line, arms extended as if in a pushup position. Bend your elbows and lower your head toward the bar while keeping your body straight. Push yourself back to the starting position and fully extend your arms. To increase or decrease the difficulty, raise or lower the bar position on the rack.

5. Weighted Inverted Rows

Weighted inverted rows target the biceps, lats, and upper back muscles, providing a balanced approach to upper-body strength. This exercise is particularly effective for building pulling strength, complementing pressing movements like weighted dips and pushups. Keep your core engaged to maintain a straight body line, and focus on the mind-muscle connection to activate the biceps and back muscles fully.

How to do it: