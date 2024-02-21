Skip to content

Here's What Eating Eggs Does to Your Waistline

A dietitian reveals how eating eggs affect your waistline and how to enjoy them to support weight loss.
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on February 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Eggs are some of the best sources of protein you can incorporate into your diet. Plus, you can't beat the versatility; whether you enjoy them scrambled with veggies, hard-boiled, or poached atop avocado toast, there are plenty of tasty options waiting for you to dig into. And if you're looking to lose weight, eggs may be at the top of your mind as a go-to breakfast, lunch, or dinner option. We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who breaks down exactly what eating eggs does to your waistline. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out I Drank Green Tea Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits.

How can eating eggs benefit weight loss?

scrambled eggs, berries, and nuts
Shutterstock

Whether you're looking to trim down belly fat or fat throughout your body, eggs are an excellent high-protein option to consider working into meals. One large egg contains around six grams of protein and is only 72 calories. "Protein is known to be more satiating than carbohydrates or fats, which can help control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake," Goodson tells us. "By incorporating eggs into your meals, you can feel fuller for longer periods, leading to reduced snacking and potentially lower calorie consumption throughout the day."

RELATED: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

Can eating too many eggs be detrimental to your waistline?

cooked eggs
Shutterstock

Too much of anything is never a good thing, and eggs are no exception to the rule. "Eating too much of almost any food, healthy and nutrient-rich or not, can be detrimental to your waistline," Goodson stresses. "It's important to note that foods don't make someone gain weight, extra calories do, no matter where those calories come from. Relatively speaking, eggs are a low-calorie food for the protein (34% of total calories) and nutrients they provide. Plus, their protein and fat content should help you feel satisfied longer after meals and snacks."

That being said, if eggs are cooked in an excessive amount of fat such as oil or butter, or if they're enjoyed with high-calorie sides and fix-ins like full-fat cheese, bacon, or white bread lathered in butter, your meal's calorie count will increase quickly. This can lead to weight gain if said meal provides more calories than you need for the day.

RELATED: The #1 Best Superfood to Eat for Weight Loss

How should you prepare and eat eggs for weight loss?

oatmeal with eggs and tomatoes
Shutterstock

Now, how should you prepare and enjoy your eggs to ensure they're beneficial for your weight-loss efforts? "There are numerous ways to cook eggs that can support weight loss goals; their versatility allows you to eat them at any meal or snack of the day," explains Goodson. "Eggs can be prepared in various ways to boost weight-loss efforts. One popular method is to cook them boiled or poached, as this eliminates the need for added fats like oil or butter. Another option is to prepare them scrambled using non-stick cooking spray instead of butter or oil. Eggs can be hard-boiled and an easy on-the-go snack."

In addition, working fresh veggies like peppers, spinach, tomatoes, or asparagus into your frittata or omelet can add to the fiber content, which further supports that feeling of fullness. You can enjoy eggs in salads or as the topping to your vegetable-grain bowl for a truly nutritious meal.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
