The Best Run/Walk Workout To Drop 10 Pounds

Running and walking are two forms of cardio exercise hailed for their weight-loss benefits. But what if you combined them into a single workout that's both accessible and efficient? The run/walk workout approach blends the cardiovascular benefits of running with the lower-impact advantages of walking to help you lose weight regardless of your fitness level. Gear up to burn calories, boost your cardiovascular health, and stay on track with your goals.

Alternating between running and walking can help prevent fatigue and reduce injury risk, allowing you to stick with your exercise routine. The run/walk method particularly benefits those who find running challenging for extended periods. By breaking up the run into manageable segments interspersed with walking, you can gradually build endurance and improve your overall fitness. This approach not only aids in weight loss but also enhances your stamina and boosts your energy levels. It's also a fun way to get outdoors and relieve some stress.

Fortunately for you, ETNT chatted with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who shares her best run/walk workout to help you blast away extra fat. She explains, "Losing 10 pounds through a run/walk workout involves a combination of cardiovascular exercise to burn calories and strength exercises to build lean muscle mass, which increases metabolism."

Let's explore Furr's top-recommended run/walk workout to lose 10 pounds.

Warm-up

Play

Before diving in, Furr advises, "Aim to do this workout three to four times per week to see results. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay well hydrated and eat a well-balanced diet that will support your weight-loss goals."

Start with a brisk walk or light jog to warm up your muscles and prepare your cardiovascular system for exercise. Furr recommends, "Add multidirectional locomotion movements like side shuffles, crossover steps, backpedaling, plus dynamic stretches. This should take around five to 10 minutes."

How To Do Interval Walking for Weight Loss

Running Intervals

"Perform alternating intervals of running and walking to maximize calorie burn and fat loss," explains Furr.

1. Running Interval

Perform one to two minutes of running at a moderate to high intensity. Push yourself hard during these intervals.

2. Walking Interval

Complete one to two minutes of walking at a comfortable pace to recover and catch your breath.

Continue alternating between running and walking intervals for 20 to 30 minutes. Aim for at least four to five intervals, depending on your fitness level. Choose intensities that allow you to keep moving without stopping for the entire interval.

If you want to break this down further, Furr suggests running hard for one minute, jogging for one minute, and then walking for one to two minutes to recover.

5 Best Interval Walking Workouts to Sculpt a Lean Body

Strength Training Circuit

Strength training is crucial for weight loss. It can help take your run/walk workout to the next level. Research shows strength training helps you burn more calories by building muscle and boosting metabolism.

"Incorporate strength exercises to build muscle, which helps to increase your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day," Furr explains. "You can incorporate these exercises into your running routine or do them separately. With any workout plan, gradually increase reps and sets and select more challenging movement patterns as you progress."

I Replaced Regular Walks With 'Rucking' for 2 Weeks & Saw My Endurance Skyrocket

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and squat down as if sitting back in a chair. Keep your chest up, knees behind your toes, and keep your core tight. Do two or three sets of 15 to 20 reps with one minute of rest between sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Pushups

Get in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground, then push back up. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

3. Walking Lunges

Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle. Push off the front foot to bring the rear leg forward into the next lunge. Aim for two or three sets of 10 lunges per leg, resting for one minute between sets.

Walking 10K Steps a Day To Lose Weight? Maximize Your Results with These Pro Tips

4. Plank

Lie face down on your tummy. Raise your body onto your toes and forearms, keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe. Maintain this position while engaging your core. Hold your plank for 30 to 40 seconds for two to three sets. Rest for one minute between sets.

5. Cool Down

After completing the circuits and cardio intervals, cool down with gentle walking and stretching exercises to lower your heart rate and reduce muscle soreness.