5 Best Workouts To Melt Calories & Burn Fat

Embarking on a fitness journey to shed excess pounds and sculpt your body requires a strategic approach, but with intense calorie-burning workout sessions, you can reveal a slimmer, stronger you. I recommend my clients incorporate both cardio and strength workouts that effectively melt calories, while eating in a caloric deficit, to achieve their fitness goals. These are my five favorite workouts to burn calories and fat.

Implementing these five dynamic workouts into your fitness routine will not only help you melt calories but also accelerate your journey toward burning stubborn body fat. Remember to consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting any new workout regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

This list of workouts to burn calories and fat kicks off with some high-intensity interval training. HIIT is a powerhouse workout that alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest. This high-energy routine not only boosts your metabolism but also promotes the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories post-exercise.

1. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position, then explosively jump, reaching for the sky. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

2. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat, kick your feet back into a plank, and perform a pushup. Jump your feet back up to meet your hands, and explode into a jump. Perform four sets of 12 reps.

3. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Alternately drive your knees toward your chest in a running motion. Perform three sets of 20 reps (10 per leg).

Workout #2: CrossFit Circuit

CrossFit combines elements of strength training and cardiovascular exercise, making it a calorie-incinerating workout. The constant variation of exercises engages multiple muscle groups, leading to an efficient fat-burning process.

1. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at the hips, and swing the kettlebell between your legs, then explosively swing it up to shoulder height. Perform four sets of 20 reps.

2. Box Jumps

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform. Jump onto the box, landing with both feet, then step back down. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

3. Medicine Ball Slams

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a medicine ball overhead. Slam the ball down to the ground with force, catching it on the bounce. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Workout #3: Running Intervals

Running intervals involve alternating between periods of sprinting and walking or jogging. This workout not only torches calories during intense sprints but also promotes fat loss by enhancing cardiovascular health.

1. Sprinting

Sprint at maximum effort. Slow down to a walk or jog for recovery. Perform eight sets of 30 seconds.

2. Walking/Jogging

Walk or jog at a moderate pace. Prepare for the next sprint interval. Perform eight sets of one minute.

Workout #4: Bodyweight Circuit

Utilizing your body weight in a circuit-style workout is an effective way to burn calories and target fat. This workout requires minimal equipment, making it accessible to everyone.

1. Pushups

Start in a high plank position with your hands positioned shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows, then push back up. Perform four sets of 15 reps.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position by bending your knees, then return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 20 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Planks

Start in a plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Hold the position, keeping your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Perform three sets of one minute.

Workout #5: Rowing Intervals

This list of workouts to burn calories and fat wraps up with rowing. Intervals on a rowing machine provide a full-body workout that engages various muscle groups. This low-impact exercise is gentle on the joints while effectively burning calories and promoting fat loss.

1. Rowing (intense)

Sit on the rowing machine with your feet strapped in, and grab the handle. Row with maximum effort, extending your legs and pulling the handle toward your chest. Perform five sets of two minutes.

2. Rest

Take a break from rowing. Prepare for the next intense rowing interval. Perform five sets of one minute.