5 Workouts You Should Be Doing Regularly in Your 70s

Staying active and prioritizing exercise is crucial for maintaining health, mobility, and independence as you grow into your older years. In your 70s, it's essential to focus on workouts that support functional movement, improve balance, and preserve muscle mass. Here are five workouts to do regularly in your 70s for an active, healthy lifestyle.

Remember to start slowly, listen to your body, and consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns. With consistency and dedication, you can enjoy the many benefits of regular exercise in your golden years.

Keep reading to learn all about my five top-recommended workouts to do in your 70s. And when you're finished, don't miss out on these 10 Daily Bodyweight Exercises To Keep You Youthful & Fit.

Workout #1: Balance and Stability Training

This list of workouts to do regularly in your 70s kicks off with balance and stability training. Improving balance and stability can help prevent falls, which are a common concern among aging adults. This workout focuses on exercises that challenge balance and improve stability to reduce the risk of falls and maintain independence.

1. Single-leg Stands

Stand near a sturdy chair or countertop for support if needed. Lift one foot off the ground, and balance on the other leg. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs. Perform three sets on each leg.

2. Heel-to-Toe Walks

Position yourself in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other foot. Take small steps, placing the heel of the front foot directly in front of the toes of the back foot with each step. Walk in this manner for 10 to 15 steps, then turn around and repeat. Perform three sets.

3. Clock Reaches

Imagine yourself at the center of a clock. Stand on one leg, and reach your opposite arm out to touch the numbers on the clock (12, 3, 6, and 9). Return to the starting position, and switch legs. Perform eight to 10 reaches on each leg for three sets.

Workout #2: Chair Yoga

Yoga is an excellent low-impact exercise for seniors, promoting flexibility, mobility, and relaxation. Chair yoga modifies traditional yoga poses to make them accessible for individuals with mobility issues or balance concerns.

1. Seated Forward Fold

Play

Sit toward the front edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the ground. Inhale as you lengthen your spine, then exhale and hinge forward at the hips, reaching your hands toward your feet or the floor. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, breathing deeply. Slowly return to an upright position.

2. Seated Cat-Cow

Sit on the edge of your chair with your feet flat on the ground and your hands resting on your knees. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your chest and gaze toward the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose). Flow between cat and cow poses, syncing your breath with movement for 8-10 repetitions.

3. Seated Twist

Sit on the edge of your chair with your feet flat on the ground and your spine tall. Inhale as you lengthen your spine, then exhale and twist to the right, placing your left hand on the outside of your right knee and your right hand on the back of the chair. Hold this twist for 30 seconds, breathing deeply. Return to the center, and repeat on the other side.

Workout #3: Strength Training with Resistance Bands

Strength training with resistance bands is an effective way to build muscle, improve bone density, and maintain functional strength without putting undue stress on the joints. These exercises target major muscle groups to support everyday activities and maintain independence.

1. Band Chest Press

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Hold the ends of a resistance band in each hand at chest height, with your elbows bent and close to your sides. Press the band forward until your arms are fully extended, then return to the starting position. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

2. Band Rows

Sit tall with your feet hip-width apart and loop a resistance band around the soles of your feet. Hold the ends of the band in each hand with your arms extended toward the ground. Pull the band toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together, then return to the starting position. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for 3 sets.

3. Band Leg Press

Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the ground and loop a resistance band around one foot. Hold the ends of the band in each hand, and press your foot forward against the resistance of the band. Slowly return to the starting position. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each leg for three sets.

Workout #4: Aqua Aerobics

Water aerobics is a gentle yet effective exercise option for seniors, providing resistance and buoyancy to support joint health and cardiovascular fitness. Exercising in the water can also help reduce the risk of injury while improving strength, flexibility, and endurance.

1. Water Walking

Stand in chest-deep water with good posture, and engage your core. Take exaggerated steps forward, lifting your knees high and swinging your arms for momentum. Continue walking for 10 to 15 minutes, gradually increasing your pace as you warm up.

2. Water Aerobic Exercises

Perform a variety of aerobic exercises in the water, such as leg lifts, arm circles, jumping jacks, and cross-country skiing motions. Use foam dumbbells or water-resistant equipment for added resistance and intensity. Perform each exercise for 30 to 60 seconds, then rest for 10 to 15 seconds before moving on to the next exercise. Repeat the circuit two to three times, gradually increasing the intensity and duration of your workout as you become more comfortable.

3. Kickboard Walks

Hold the kickboard with both hands, and maintain a firm grip. Make sure to stand in chest-deep water and take steps forward while holding the kickboard. Lift your knees slightly higher with each step. Perform laps for 10 to 15 minutes.

Workout #5: Walking

The last of these workouts to do regularly in your 70s is all about cardio. Walking is a simple yet effective form of exercise that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Regular walking can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen bones, and boost mood and mental well-being.

1. Brisk Walking

Aim to walk at a brisk pace that elevates your heart rate and causes you to break a sweat. Start with a short walk of 10 to 15 minutes, and gradually increase the duration as you build stamina. Try to walk for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, or break it up into shorter sessions throughout the day if needed.

2. Interval Walking

Incorporate intervals of higher intensity into your walk by alternating between periods of brisk walking and slower recovery periods. For example, walk at a fast pace for one to two minutes, then slow down to a moderate pace for one to two minutes to recover. Repeat this cycle for the duration of your walk, gradually increasing the intensity and duration of the intervals as you become fitter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Nature Walk

Take advantage of local parks, nature trails, or scenic walking paths to add variety and enjoyment to your walks. Walking in nature has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. Take time to appreciate your surroundings, breathe deeply, and connect with nature as you walk.