This 10-Minute Morning Routine Tightens Your Waist Better Than an Hour-Long Cardio After 50

It’s all too easy to pack on a few extra pounds—especially in your 50s. Getting rid of the extra weight is usually a time-consuming process. We spoke with Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist in cycling and executive director at Switch4Good, who came up with a simple 10-minute morning routine that will tighten your waist better than an hour-long cardio session after 50.

You heard that right—we learned a workout you can perform in less time and achieve better results!

“Here’s the truth I’ve learned from decades as an athlete: You don’t shrink your waist by exhausting yourself—you support a stronger waistline by waking up your deep core and stabilizers first thing in the morning,” Bausch tells us. “Long cardio sessions can burn calories, yes, but after 50, they often spike cortisol if overdone. And elevated cortisol is notorious for encouraging fat storage around the midsection.”

A brief but intentional morning routine fires up the transverse abdominis and improves posture so your waistline is “naturally slimmer” as the day progresses. It also activates your balance and stabilizer muscles, which cardio does not. Plus, a quick morning session boosts mobility and circulation, setting your metabolism up for success the moment you wake.

“And when you pair this with a dairy-free, plant-powered lifestyle, you’ve removed two big waist saboteurs: inflammation and bloating,” Bausch adds. “When the gut is calmer, the waistline becomes naturally flatter—and your morning core activation becomes far more effective.”

Below, Bausch breaks down a 10-minute morning workout to build strength in your waistline. Perform each move for 45 seconds with a 15-second transition. Completing two rounds amounts to 10 minutes.

Deep Core Breathing + Transverse Abdominis Brace

By engaging in some deep core breathing, you’re directly firing up the transverse abdominis—the muscle responsible for pulling your waist inward. You’ll focus on slowly filling your belly up with air and gradually exhaling.

“This exercise sets the tone for the entire routine,” Bausch explains.

To begin, you’ll either stand tall, sit down, or lie flat on the floor with one hand placed on your chest and the other on your belly. Keep your shoulders relaxed. Then, gradually breathe in through your nose, feeling your belly fill up with air while keeping your chest as still as possible. Slowly breathe out through your mouth. Continue to inhale and exhale with steady movement for 45 seconds.

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Twists

Why is the standing knee-to-elbow twist such an effective morning movement? “[It] fires the obliques and lower abs while elevating your heart rate gently. Rotation is essential for defining the waist after 50,” Bausch tells us.

Begin standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, elbows turned out wide. Activate your core and lift your left knee toward your left elbow as you crunch your torso to the side, keeping your chest tall. Use control to lower. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch your torso to the side. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Chair Sit-Backs (Mini Core Lean-Backs)

Chair sit-backs—also known as mini core lean-backs—build strength in the transverse abdominis and lower abdominal region without placing undue stress on the spine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“They’re perfect for re-engaging deep core muscles that weaken with age,” Bausch tells us.

Begin by sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor, hip-distance apart. Activate your core while keeping your spine long and your shoulders relaxed. Place your hands on the sides of the chair for support or crossed in front of your chest. Slightly lean back from the hips, holding for a moment at the back of the lean, feeling your core fire up. Use control as you return to a tall seated position. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Standing Side Crunches

According to Bausch, standing side crunches “target the obliques in isolation, tightening the outer waistline and improving hip stability.” By doing this exercise for 45 seconds on each side, it promotes balance in the obliques while helping to evenly “cinch” the waistline.

Stand tall with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Place your hands behind your head with your elbows turned out wide. Lift your left knee and crunch slightly to the left, bringing your left elbow toward your knee to contract your obliques. Return to the center, performing the move for 45 seconds on the left side. Lift your right knee and crunch to the right, bringing your right elbow to meet it. Return to the center, performing the move for 45 seconds on the right side.

Chair Seated Leg Lifts (Alternating)

“Chair seated leg lifts target the lower abs and pelvic stabilizers, which are critical for flattening the lower belly and improving alignment,” Bausch points out.

Begin sitting firmly on a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for support, and lift one leg up to hip height, keeping it straight. Lower your leg. Alternate each repetition. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Slow and Controlled Torso Rotations

“Slow and controlled torso rotations build rotational strength, activate the obliques, and enhance spinal mobility—helping the midsection appear tighter and more sculpted,” Bausch notes.

Begin seated or standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and your core activated. Place your hands at the back of your head or in front of your chest. Gradually rotate your torso to the left, making sure your hips stay facing forward. Hold for a moment at the end of the rotation and feel a solid stretch in the obliques. Use control to return to the center. Repeat on the right side. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Posture Reset: Wall Alignment Hold

“The wall alignment hold strengthens the upper back and spinal stabilizers. A lifted posture instantly creates a slimmer, more confident silhouette,” Bausch explains.