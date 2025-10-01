The 12-Min Daily Walking Workout for Women to Get Fit

If lacing up your sneakers for a brisk walk isn’t already part of your daily routine, you’re missing out on one of the most underrated tools for building a toned, fit body. While high-intensity workouts have their place, walking is a low-impact form of cardio that humbly holds its own—and the benefits speak for themselves. We spoke with an expert who reveals why adding more steps to your day is so effective and shares a 12-minute daily walking workout for women to get fit.

The Benefits of Daily Walks

Walking comes with a variety of incredible mental and physical health benefits. Plus, it’s joint-friendly, can be done essentially anywhere, and requires no fancy equipment.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Walking is wonderful for women of all ages—it boosts mood, reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, can help regular sleep, reduces blood pressure and heart attack risk, and improves bone health,” says Dr. Milica McDowell, doctor of PT, exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens. “It’s truly a type of exercise that enhances your immediate wellness and has been proven in major studies to improve longevity.”

For those who want to burn extra calories, walking is an excellent addition to a well-rounded fitness routine. A 2022 study published in Nutrients found that postmenopausal women with a regular walking habit experienced weight loss regardless of walking speed. So, for women who are looking to sculpt their fittest bodies, incorporating a daily walking routine can be a total game-changer.

How a 12-Minute Daily Walking Routine Can Make a Major Impact

McDowell explains that 12 minutes of walking typically equals about 1,200 to 1,500 steps. When you combine that with the steps you already take throughout the day (~2,000 to 2,500), you can significantly boost your health.

“Studies show that walking more than 3,500 steps a day can help to reduce your all-cause mortality risk by up to 15%, and when you get up to 5,500 or more, there’s a notable impact on depression symptoms,” McDowell explains. “With that, walking at a Zone 2 pace (60 to 70% of heart rate max) has been shown to boost your metabolism, and support heart health! The Zone 2 sweet spot also helps to burn fat and over time can positively impact your body composition!”

Having a structured walking routine helps you become more mentally present and focused; you can focus on your breathing, chat with a loved one, or think up positive affirmations as you get in your steps.

“Structured walking also helps promote getting into a more rhythmic biomechanical pattern, which helps to boost the physical health benefits as well,” McDowell adds.

The 12-Min Daily Walking Workout for Women to Get Fit

Below, McDowell shares a 12-minute daily walking workout that will help boost your fitness and overall well-being.

Warm up: 3 to 5 minutes

Walking workout: 3 minutes walking fast, 3 minutes walking slow—an adaption of the Japanese walking method or interval walking training

Cool down: 3 to 5 minutes

As far as pace is concerned, McDowell notes, “Zone 2 is the sweet spot, 60 to 70% of heart rate max; this will help to burn fat as fuel and doesn’t get you out of breath like Zone 3. To find [your] heart rate zone, take 220 minus your age, then multiply by the percentage zone.”