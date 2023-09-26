The Best 30-Day Lower-Belly Workout for a Tighter Tummy

Sculpting a tighter tummy requires hard work, dedication, and persistence in your core workouts. If you have 30 days to melt your belly overhang and tone your abdominal muscles, that's plenty of time to see dramatic results. As a matter of fact, we have the ultimate 30-day lower-belly workout to build a tighter tummy. Making sure you hit all your abdominal muscles is key, along with using a method of progression that allows improvement with each workout to get the gains you are after.

The following workout is designed to transform your lower belly—and entire midsection, for that matter—in 30 days. Gear up to sculpt your lower belly region without neglecting the important core muscles on your side-ab area. Additionally, you'll know exactly how to progress each exercise to ensure you overload your body in a systematic way.

Aim to complete this workout three times a week. You can split it into two different workouts and perform it six days per week or even three times, twice per day. Complete each exercise following the repetition guidelines in the program. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds, then move to the next exercise. Perform up to three rounds per workout.

As recommended with any successful weight loss routine, be sure to combine your exercise with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein to ensure your body slims down and your abs tighten up. Keep reading to learn all about the best 30-day lower-belly workout, and when you're finished, be sure to check out The Only 5 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly.

1 Bicycle Crunches

This lower-belly workout kicks off with the bicycle crunch. Bicycle crunches are excellent for targeting both the lower abdominals and the obliques.

To perform bicycle crunches, lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs elevated. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee. Maintain a smooth pedaling motion. Repeat for the target repetitions.

Progression: Begin with 10 repetitions on each side. Every week, add five repetitions per side until you reach 30 repetitions by the end of the month.

2 Russian Twists

Russian twists are an efficient exercise for core rotation and oblique activation.

To perform Russian twists, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight, and lift your feet off the ground. Hold your hands together, and twist your torso, touching the ground beside you. Rotate to the other side. Repeat for the target repetitions.

Progression: Start without weights. In the second week, add a light weight. Increase the weight slightly in the third and fourth weeks or increase repetitions.

3 Hanging Knee Raises

Hanging onto a bar decompresses the spine and provides a full range of motion for the lower abdominals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform hanging knee raises, hang onto a pull-up bar with a firm grip. Keep your legs together, and pull your knees up toward your chest. Slowly lower them back down without swinging. Maintain a controlled motion throughout. Repeat for the target repetitions.

Progression: Start with eight repetitions. Every week, add two repetitions until you reach a set of 14 by the month's end. You can also perform knee raises, keeping your legs bent, to reduce intensity until you are strong enough to do the full leg raise.

4 Dead Bugs

The dead bug exercise helps in maintaining a stable core while moving your limbs, which is key for lower abdominal activation.

To perform a dead bug, lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your legs lifted with the knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly extend your right arm behind you and your left leg in front of you. Return to the starting position, and alternate sides. Ensure your back remains flat on the ground. Repeat for the target repetitions.

Progression: Begin with 10 repetitions on each side. Increase by three repetitions per side weekly, reaching 28 repetitions by the end of the month.

5 Planks with Alternating Leg Lift

This variation of the traditional plank introduces an added challenge for the lower abdominals.

To perform a plank with alternating leg lift, begin in a forearm plank position, elbows below shoulders. Engage your core, ensuring your body forms a straight line. Lift your right leg off the ground, keeping it straight. Return to the starting position, and alternate legs. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Plank Jacks

This lower-belly workout wraps up with the plank jack. Plank jacks blend the core stabilization benefits of the plank with a cardio element, which can assist in fat burning and strengthening the lower abdominal muscles.

To perform plank jacks, begin in a pushup plank position with your hands placed directly under your shoulders. Engage your core, keeping your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Jump your feet outward, similar to the motion of a jumping jack, while maintaining the plank position. Jump your feet back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

Progression: Start with 15 repetitions. Every week, add five more repetitions, working up to a total of 30 repetitions by the end of the month.