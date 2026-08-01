4 Chair Exercises That Shrink Apron Belly Faster Than Gym Workouts After 55

Melt stubborn belly fat by training with a sturdy chair.

Chair exercises are becoming increasingly popular—and for good reason. They’re convenient and safe to perform as you age. A seated workout can help build muscle, improve balance, boost flexibility, reduce stress levels, and keep your heart health in check. Because you’re typically seated for chair workouts, you eliminate the risk of falling while reducing stress on your hips and knees.

If your goal is to shrink belly fat, chair exercises can help you accomplish that by burning calories and building lean muscle. So, we spoke with Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness, to get you started. Chakoian shares four productive chair exercises that can shrink apron belly fat faster than gym workouts after 55.

“These four exercises [below] are simple, low-impact, and easy on the joints, making them a great fit for adults over 55,” Chakoian tells us. “They work the deep core muscles that help with balance, posture, and everyday movement. Together, they also strengthen the hips and lower back, which support the midsection. They can be done safely from a sturdy chair, so they’re less intimidating than floor exercises. I like these movements because they build real-life strength that makes daily activities feel easier.”

Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side of the chair for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides.

RELATED: 5 Daily Moves That Flatten Belly Fat Better Than Dieting After 406254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seated March With Core Bracing

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture—trying not to lean back for support—as you continue to “march.” Gently brace your abs throughout.

Seated Torso Twists

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Activate your core. Place your hands behind your head or cross them in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, then twist to the right.

Seated Leg Extension