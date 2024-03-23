The #1 Best Flexibility Workout To Stay Active & Mobile as You Age

As time progresses, the importance of maintaining flexibility becomes increasingly evident—especially when it comes to staying active and mobile as you grow older. Engaging in everyday tasks with ease and independence greatly enhances your quality of life. In this article, I present a selection of my top mobility exercises, carefully chosen to boost flexibility and mobility. These exercises, from traditional static stretches to dynamic movements, form the #1 best flexibility workout to stay active and mobile as you age.

Whether you're a long-time fitness buff or just starting your journey toward a healthier lifestyle, prioritizing flexibility workouts is key to preserving agility and mobility. They'll play a crucial role in promoting all areas of your life, enhancing your workouts, improving your recovery, and creating a more resilient version of yourself.

By incorporating the below exercises into your routine, you'll experience a surge in vitality, an improvement in overall wellness, and a renewed zest for life. What's more, many of these movements offer versatile applications. Whether as part of your warm-up, cool-down, or dedicated mobility sessions, they prove invaluable for both active days and recovery periods.

Keep reading to learn all about the #1 best flexibility workout to stay active and mobile as you age.

Alternating Shinbox

The alternating shin box is a key exercise for building healthy hip mobility and embodies the essence of active movement. Incorporating this exercise into your workout will enhance flexibility in your glutes, piriformis, TFL, IT band, hip flexors, and lower back. It's particularly effective for strengthening both internal and external rotation of the hips. As you advance, you can explore various modifications to challenge your abilities.

Start seated with your knees bent and your feet flat. Cross your right ankle over your left knee, then rotate your hips to bring your left knee toward the ground behind you. Hold briefly, feeling the stretch. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side, crossing your left ankle over your right knee. Keep alternating sides, focusing on maintaining good posture and engaging your core throughout the movement. Complete three sets of five to 10 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Cat/Cows

Cat/cow movements are exceptional for mobilizing your back and spine, guiding you through thoracic extension and flexion. This dynamic exercise is a potent remedy for alleviating back pain while elevating upper back mobility and refining shoulder blade function.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start by placing your hands under your shoulders and aligning your knees under your hips. Inhale deeply exhale as you arch your upper back, pulling your hips toward your abdomen, forming the cat pose. Inhale again, lifting your chest and head while lowering your abdomen and ribcage to the floor, transitioning into the cow pose. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Aim to hold each position for two to three seconds.

Standing Forward Fold

The standing forward fold does wonders for increasing the length of your hamstrings to boost flexibility. Beyond that, it works wonders for opening up the lower back, gradually stretching out the calves and Achilles tendons, and relieving pressure on the lumbar spine. For a bonus, try crossing your arms to add a gentle shoulder decompression into the mix, creating a fantastic full-body mobility combo.

Start standing with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale deeply, then exhale as you hinge at the hips, lowering your torso toward your thighs while keeping your back straight. Relax your neck, and allow your head to hang heavy. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, breathing deeply. To release, slowly roll up through the spine to return to standing. Perform three rounds of 30 to 45-second holds.

Thread-the-Needle

Thread-the-needle introduces another multi-beneficial mobility exercise. The rotational aspect of this exercise improves t-spine mobility in your upper back and opens your lats while gently stretching your shoulders and triceps.

Start in a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Exhale as you reach your right arm under your left arm, lowering your shoulder and head to the floor while feeling the stretch in your right shoulder and upper back. Inhale as you return to the starting position, then repeat on the other side by threading your left arm under your right arm. Focus on breathing deeply and maintaining proper form throughout the stretch. Complete three rounds per side with 30 to 60-second holds.

Prone Snow Angels

Prone snow angels, also known as "swimmers," provide numerous benefits, such as boosting shoulder and scapular stability, enhancing thoracic spine mobility, and building muscle endurance in the upper back, shoulders, and arms. This versatile exercise combines active muscle engagement with mobility, making it an excellent addition to any workout routine.

Start by lying face down and reaching your arms overhead. Lift your arms and chest off the ground slightly, then execute a controlled sweeping motion, mimicking the pattern of making a snow angel. Keep your head neutral and your arms off the ground. Return to the starting position with control, and repeat the motion for the desired repetitions. Complete two to three sets of eight to 15 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.