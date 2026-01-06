5 Daily Walking Drills That Strip Body Fat Faster Than Cardio After 45

Take your daily walk to the next level with these productive drills.

Cardio machines are staples. They’re comfortable for everyone to use at any fitness level. Many gym-goers utilize them for their warm-ups, cool-downs, and even aerobic sessions in between. The only drawback is they can get monotonous. Fear not, because we’re here with a solution. We spoke with experts who put together five daily walking drills that strip body fat faster than cardio after 45.

We’re guessing it’s just what the doctor ordered, since body fat is a fact of life after 45, due to a slower metabolism, loss of lean muscle, less physical activity… and the list goes on. So if you’re ready to shed some pounds, put on your sneakers and let’s start walking.

How To Use Walking To Burn More Body Fat

According to Dr. Milica McDowell, AVP of Education, Author, DPT, Exercise Physiologist at US Physical Therapy, “The trick to using walking to burn more body fat is to walk in zone two. Zone two is the heart rate zone between 60 and 70% of your heart rate max that uses fat as the primary fuel. If you walk faster than the 60 to 70% of your heart rate max, you will be burning carbs, and so the trick is to dial in zone two to burn more fat when you’re walking.”

Walking drills can torch even more body fat by revving up the intensity. You can do so by opting for more challenging terrain—i.e., walking uphill, tackling uneven trails, or performing intervals.

Why Working Your Major Muscle Groups During Walks Matters

In addition to increasing the intensity, you can also prioritize major muscle groups to maximize fat burn.

“The larger muscle groups you use, the more calories you’ll burn—and the more you will increase tissue temperature which can lead to changes in body composition,” Dr. McDowell tells us. “Thinking about which muscles are the big guys includes your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and all the big power muscles that help propel you when you’re walking, so walking with a brisk pace at greater than 120 to 130 steps per minute, or walking up and down with intervals or increasing intensity for burst pacing can recruit these muscle groups more specifically.”

Up And Down Walk

The up and down walk can be completed either indoors or outdoors, on a treadmill or even terrain.

“You can do repetitions of bursting up a hill and then slowly walking down or on a treadmill,” Dr. McDowell explains. “You can go incline up for one to two minutes and then flat or decline for one to two minutes. The positive here is it creates a lot of cardiovascular variability, which will help to increase intensity, keeping you in that zone two for optimal fat burning.”

Burst Walk

If you're a regular walker, you've likely heard the hype surrounding the Japanese walking trend. This method calls for you to assume a high-intensity walk for three minutes, walk at a low-intensity for another three minutes, and repeat for 30 minutes in total, four times a week.

“[The burst walk requires] alternating [between] walking patterns of three minutes fast three minutes moderate—a riff on the Japanese walking trend,” Dr. McDowell says. “This can help to emphasize greater use of larger muscle groups as well as keeping you in that 60% to 70% zone to target heart rate.”

Weighted Walk

Strapping on a rucksack or weighted vest is an excellent way to rev up the calorie burn on your next walk.

“By adding some weight—no more than 10% of your body weight—to your walk, you are increasing the intensity which can push you into zone two more quickly and will help you burn fat rather than carbs,” Dr. McDowell tells us. “If you are new to rucking or weighted walking, general recommendations are no more than 10 or 15 minutes in order to keep your connective tissues and joints safe as you transition into trying this upgraded type of walking.”

Incline Walking

When walking at an incline, your body is working against gravity and calls for greater muscle activation.

“Your glutes (gluteus maximums) will be the main driver for incline walking,” explains La Vonn Gilbert, founder of BCF Wellness. “As you increase the incline, the more your glutes will be recruited to pull your body upward. Your hamstrings, calves, and quads will also be activated as you climb during your incline workout. Not to be left out, your core will be put to work during your incline walks. The abs and obliques will be engaged to stabilize your pelvis and help you maintain balance as you stride at an incline.”

Warm up (2 to 5 minutes): Walk with no incline at a leisurely pace. Workout (12 to 20 minutes: Set the incline to at least 3% and increase the speed so you’re walking briskly. As you advance, you can bump up the incline and speed even further. Cool down (5 minutes): Lower the incline to 0% and decrease the speed to lower your heart rate and relax your body.

High Knee Power Walks

“High-knee power walks engage the hip flexors, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. The core (abs, obliques, lower back) works on stability and balance,” Gilbert explains.