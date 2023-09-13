A 5-Minute Daily HIIT Workout That Melts Hip Fat

"If it's important, do it every day," said Dan Gable, Olympic gold medalist and wrestler. Well, we can all agree that exercise is important, especially if you're looking to slim down your waistline and drop a few pants sizes. So, instead of saving it for two or three sessions per week, make more progress by being active daily. Consistency is king. All you need is a smart, calculated workout to get awesome results… in just five minutes, in fact! Well, you're in luck, because today, we're here to share the best five-minute daily HIIT workout to melt hip fat.

You may find yourself asking, "Five minutes… really?!" Really. But this isn't five minutes of burpees. To train every single day, it needs to be light enough to avoid excessive fatigue, yet intense enough to actually feel like you've exercised. It should also require zero equipment: It's hard enough to go to the gym a few times a week—who wants to go every day anyway? Finally, it should target many areas of your body—upper body, lower body, core, etc.— not just one for more benefits.

Enter, high-intensity interval training, aka HIIT. This form of exercise requires you to perform quick bouts of high-intensity exercise, followed by short periods of low-intensity movement or breaks to rest. HIIT is excellent if the goal is to torch calories and get into shape.

So if you want to shrink your hip size, try this highly effective five-minute HIIT workout to melt hip fat. It's important to note that this routine on its own won't be enough to melt excess fat off your hips. You need to turn your healthy habits into a lifestyle and combine your workouts with a clean diet and sufficient rest and recovery time.

Now, if you're ready to begin, set a timer, follow the times, and push yourself as hard as you can during your sets.

1. Mountain Climbers

To get started with mountain climbers, assume a pushup/high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your legs kicked back behind you. Keep your core tight, and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating way. (It's like you're sprinting in place.) Keep your head up and your hips low. Repeat this exercise three times—20 seconds on and 20 seconds of rest.

2. Prisoner Hold Squats

Next, gear up for prison hold squats. Start with your hands behind your head. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Squat down by sitting back, spreading your knees, and keeping your weight on your heels. Once your hips are below parallel, drive through your heels, and rise. Keep your lower back flat. Repeat this exercise three times—20 seconds on and 20 seconds of rest.

3. Bear Crawls

Last but not least, gear up for bear crawls. Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time, and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up. Repeat this exercise two times—20 seconds on and 20 seconds of rest. Exclude the final 20 seconds of rest so the entire routine is five minutes flat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e