6 Chair Exercises That Trim Belly Fat Faster Than Floor Work After 60

Chair exercises are stellar for a few reasons. You can do them conveniently anywhere you happen to be—and all you need is a chair! One of the areas this type of workout trains quite well is the midsection. In fact, we spoke with experts who break down six productive chair exercises that trim belly fat faster than floor work after 60.

Many changes occur to the body after 60—and increased belly fat is unfortunately one of them. Unwanted belly flab may be due to decreased physical activity, loss of muscle, hormonal shifts, and a slower metabolism. Weaving chair exercises into your rotation helps tighten and firm your tummy by revving up metabolism, torching calories, and strengthening muscles.

“Chair exercises offer a supported alternative that still engages the deep abdominal and stabilizing muscles responsible for core strength and posture,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “By removing the strain on the lower back and hips, these movements allow adults over 60 to safely activate the same muscle groups—the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors—while improving circulation, balance, and coordination.”

The seated position aligns your spine and helps you avoid compensation through poor form. When performed on a consistent basis, chair exercises strengthen the muscles that aid digestion and tighten the core.

Seated Knee Lifts

“The seated knee lift activates the lower abs and hip flexors without straining the back,” Canham tells us. This move can be performed right at home or wherever you happen to be.

“Sit tall on the edge of a sturdy chair, hands gripping the sides. Slowly lift one knee toward the chest, hold briefly, then lower,” Canham instructs.

Begin by sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair, feet planted flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift your left knee toward your chest, then lower it. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then lower it. Continue alternating for 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, depending on comfort and fitness ability.

Chair Bicycle Crunches

“The chair bicycle crunch engages both the obliques and rectus abdominis for all-around abdominal strength,” Canham explains, instructing you to, “Sit back slightly, lift your feet off the floor, and mimic a pedaling motion while twisting the torso toward the opposite knee.”

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair, hands holding onto the sides for support. Lean back slightly, activating your core to support your spine. Lift both feet off the floor and bring your left knee toward your chest while extending your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your right knee toward your chest while extending your left leg. Continue alternating in a cycling motion, perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 reps.

Seated Leg Extensions

If you’re looking to build lower-body strength while tightening your midsection, seated leg extensions are a stellar low-impact option that can be easily performed at home.

“This exercise strengthens the lower abdominals and quadriceps, improving circulation and core stability,” Canham tells us.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place a small pillow or ball between your knees. Extend your legs out straight, squeezing the pillow or ball. Pull your knees back in. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, depending on comfort and fitness ability.

Seated Torso Twists

“The seated torso twist builds rotational strength in the obliques and improves spinal mobility,” Canham explains. “Hold a small pillow or light weight in front of your chest and slowly rotate side to side, keeping your core tight.”

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Activate your core. Place your hands behind your head or cross them in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, then twist to the right. Continue to alternate sides as you complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, depending on comfort and fitness ability.

Chair Plank Hold

“The chair plank hold strengthens the entire core and stabilizing muscles while being joint-friendly,” Canham tells us.

When it comes to form, Canham instructs, “Place hands on the edge of a stable chair, walk your feet back until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to heels.”

Stand facing a sturdy chair and place your hands on the surface, shoulder-distance apart. Walk your feet back until your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Activate your legs, glutes, and core to stay stable. Keep your shoulders stacked over your wrists and keep your hips from lifting or sagging. Hold your plank for 20 to 30 seconds.

Seated Side Crunches

“The seated side crunch targets the obliques and side waist to help trim the midsection,” Canham says.

Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet planted flat on the floor and your core engaged. Place your hands lightly behind your head with your elbows wide. Crunch slightly to the left, bringing your left elbow toward your left hip to contract your obliques. Return to the center, and repeat on the right side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, depending on comfort and fitness ability.

“Chair-based workouts are not ‘easier,’ they’re smarter,” Canham says. “They respect the changing needs of the body while delivering real results—building strength from the inside out, enhancing posture, and promoting confidence in movement at any age.”