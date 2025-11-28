This 8-Minute Chair Routine Builds More Muscle Than 40 Minutes of Weights After 60

After 60, building muscle should be high on your priority list—and for good reason. Once you hit 30, you lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of your muscle every 10 years. If you don’t step up your exercise game, you’ll likely find performing daily activities to be quite challenging. Don’t stress, because we have just the right plan for you. In fact, we spoke with Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist in cycling and executive director at Switch4Good, who shares an eight-minute chair routine that will build more muscle than doing 40 minutes of weights after 60.

“Chair-based training can be a secret weapon after 60. You don’t need a 60-minute gym session or heavy weights to build strength. What adults over 60 need most is safe, joint-friendly resistance that engages stabilizing muscles, supports balance, and keeps the nervous system sharp,” explains Bausch. “Chair routines do exactly that. Because the body isn’t locked into a machine or overloaded with weights, your core, hips, glutes, and postural muscles fire together, creating a full-body activation that traditional weight training often doesn’t touch.”

Bausch also stresses the importance of following a nutritious diet that promotes muscle growth as part of a well-rounded fitness regimen.

“A dairy-free, vegan diet that is rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients, and inflammation-lowering compounds supports muscle repair, joint comfort, and better circulation, making short sessions feel easier and more productive,” she points out. “For adults over 60, that combination of smart movement + anti-inflammatory fuel is far more powerful than lifting heavy for the sake of lifting heavy.”

Below is a simple yet effective chair workout. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds with a 15-second transition.

Sit-to-Stand

By mastering the sit-to-stand without using your hands for support, you’re preserving the leg strength necessary to get up from the floor or a chair, out of the car, etc.

“This is one of the most functional strength exercises for aging well. It builds quads, glutes, and core stability, which directly combats age-related muscle loss,” Bausch tells us.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet planted on the ground under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform sit-to-stands for 45 seconds.

Seated Knee Lifts

This move requires you to activate your core as you alternate lifting one knee to your chest while seated.

“The seated knee lift strengthens lower abs and hip flexors while improving pelvic stability. It’s safe, effective, and strengthens the muscles that help maintain stride length when walking,” Bausch tells us.

Begin seated knee lifts by sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet planted flat on the ground. Place your hands on either side of the chair for support. Activate your core. Lift your left knee toward your chest, then lower it. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then lower it. Continue alternating knee lifts, performing the movement for 45 seconds.

Chair Push-Offs

Chair push-offs are mini pushups performed on the side of a sturdy chair. According to Bausch, this exercise fires up the chest, shoulders, and triceps, helping to reverse the upper-body weakening from aging, without placing undue stress on the shoulders or wrists. It’s an excellent move for building and preserving muscle and strength.

Place your hands shoulder-distance apart on the surface of a sturdy chair. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the chair—until your chest lines up with your elbows. Press back up until your arms are straight. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Slow and Controlled Seated Leg Extensions

This exercise requires you to gradually extend both legs out straight before slowly returning to the start position. You can also perform the move by extending one leg at a time.

“Slow and controlled seated leg extensions build quad strength and improve knee support. The slow tempo increases time under tension, which is excellent for muscle building after 60,” Bausch points out.

Begin leg extensions by sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet planted flat on the ground. Place a small pillow or ball between your knees. Slowly extend your legs out straight, squeezing the pillow or ball. Hold for a moment before gradually pulling your knees back in. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Seated Torso Rotations

If you’re looking for a seated low-impact move that tones the waist while enhancing rotational mobility, this is it. According to Bausch, the seated torso rotation builds strength in the obliques while boosting spinal mobility—both of which are essential for improving balance and alleviating stiffness.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet placed flat on the floor. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a light weight or water bottle for added resistance. Gently twist your torso from one side to the other, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Really feel your obliques activate. Complete seated torso rotations for 45 seconds.

Seated March With Arm Reach

Why is the seated march with arm reach so productive? You’ll fire up your core while giving your lower body a solid workout as you alternate lifting one knee and opposite arm.

“This exercise adds gentle cardio while activating the core and shoulders,” Bausch explains. “This move improves coordination, circulation, and metabolic activity, which are great for muscle health.”

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height while reaching your right arm overhead. Lower your left foot and right arm. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level while raising your left arm overhead. Lower your right foot and left arm. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march” and lift the opposite arm overhead, performing the exercise for 45 seconds.

Glute Squeezes

“Glute squeezes (isometric hold) are a safe way to strengthen glutes without strain. The glutes are essential for mobility and fall prevention, and isometrics help activate them deeply,” Bausch tells us. Plus, the glute squeeze is a great way to get your muscles moving after sitting all day long.

Begin seated on a sturdy chair with your feet placed flat on the floor. Activate your core. Squeeze the glutes as tightly as you’re able to, holding the squeeze for a few moments. Release. Continue to perform the exercise for 45 seconds, alternating between squeezing and releasing.

Ankle Lifts to Toe Lifts (Seated Calf + Shin Raises)

This is another stellar move to wake up the muscles in the lower leg after sitting all day—and showing your feet some much-deserved TLC.

“The ankle lift to toe lift exercise improves lower leg strength, ankle mobility, and circulation, which are vital for balance and walking stability,” Bausch points out.