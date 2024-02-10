10 Adorable Valentine’s Day Fast-Food Items

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the most romantic day of the year, Feb. 14 marks a time for people to show their love and appreciation for their significant other. This is often through heartfelt cards, bouquets of roses, and expensive dinner reservations. However, just because you want to make someone feel special doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money.

Keeping this in mind, various fast-food and beverage chains have released menu items in celebration of Valentine's Day. Yes, as you could probably already guess, many of these are heart-shaped. Some also have creative, romance-inspired names like Krispy Kreme's "I Love You a Choco-Lot" doughnut.

If you're still not sure what to gift your special someone on Feb. 14, you might want to consider visiting their favorite fast-food chain to score some festive bites. Here are 10 chains with adorable offerings you can get right now.

Popeyes

Per Serving : 290 calories, 13 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 380 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 3 g protein

The Louisiana Kitchen is serving up some sweetness with the return of its heart-shaped strawberry biscuits. Available until Feb. 25, these buttery treats feature strawberry bits and a creamy icing drizzle.

Each biscuit costs $1.79, though pricing can vary by location. On Valentine's Day, Popeyes will donate $1 from each heart-shaped biscuit purchase to the Popeyes Foundation's Serving With Love initiative. These funds are allocated to national and local nonprofits that provide food to those who need it.

RELATED: Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Wings During Super Bowl Weekend—Here's How to Claim Yours

Bojangles

Per Serving (1 Biscuit) : 370 calories, 17 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 720 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 5 g protein

Popeyes isn't the only chain offering heart-shaped, berry-loaded treats. Bojangles also recently brought back its fan-favorite Bo Berry Biscuits, which are drizzled in vanilla icing. Customers can purchase these biscuits individually or in packs of two or six until Feb. 18.

Hardee's

Per Serving (1 Biscuit) : 320 calories, 16 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 840 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 6 g protein

Known for its scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, Hardee's is now dishing out heart-shaped versions until Feb. 14. To make this limited-time offering even sweeter, the chain is holding a buy-one-get-one biscuit deal, which My Rewards members can redeem in the mobile app. Biscuit sandwich options include the Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit, and Loaded Omelet Biscuit.

Customers can use this deal once per day through Feb. 14 at participating locations.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains Serving the Most Amazing Biscuits

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30 Count) : 950 calories, 43 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 4550 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 100 g protein

Whether you're craving something salty or sweet, Chick-fil-A can help you get your fix this V-Day. Through Feb. 24, customers can order heart-shaped trays filled with 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, six chocolate chunk cookies, or 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves. The Chick-n-Minis are only sold during breakfast hours.

Papa Johns

Medium Thin-Crust Pepperoni (Per Serving) : 250 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 590 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Between the pickup lines and greeting cards, Valentine's Day can get pretty cheesy. And Papa Johns is here to make it even cheesier. For a limited time, the chain is offering its one-topping, thin-crust, heart-shaped pizza, which starts at $11.99. The pizza comes unsliced will be available until Feb. 14. Customers can order more than one topping for an additional charge.

RELATED: The 5 Fastest-Growing Pizza Chains in America

Krispy Kreme

You Color My World (1 Doughnut) : 340 calories, 17 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 25 g sugar), 4 g protein

Krispy Kreme is helping people show their love with four new Valentine's Day-themed doughnuts, which will be available until Feb. 14.

First, there's the "You Color My World" doughnut, which is filled with cake batter-flavored cream, frosted in red icing, and topped with rainbow and heart-shaped sprinkles. Then, there's the "I Love You a Choco-Lot," which features a chocolate cream filling and chocolate icing topped with a rose.

The "Your Berry Sweet" option has white cream, strawberry icing, as well as glittery sprinkles and a white heart. Lastly, the fourth new doughnut is the "Without You I'd Crumble." This has a cookie dough-flavored cream, chocolate icing, and a layer of chocolate chip cookie crumble.

You can purchase these new confections in a "Dough-Notes" dozens box, which includes a space for you to write a heartfelt note to your Valentine.

Dunkin'

Strawberry Frosted With Valentine's Sprinkles (1 Doughnut) : 270 calories, 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 280 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 4 g protein

Dunkin' is celebrating V-Day with the return of several fan-favorite menu items. On the beverage side, the coffee chain recently brought back its Pink Velvet Macchiato. Available hot or iced, this pink and brown drink features espresso along with flavors of red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting.

On the food side, Dunkin' welcomed back the heart-shaped Cupid's Choice and Brownie Batter doughnuts. The Cupid's Choice is filled with Bavarian cream, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing, and topped with red, white, and pink sprinkles. The Brownie Batter doughnut is made with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, chocolate icing, and Valentine's Day sprinkles.

These aren't the only festive additions at the coffee chain. Dunkin' is also selling heart-shaped versions of its filled doughnuts, such as the Boston Cream, through Feb. 21. Additionally, all of the chain's sprinkle doughnuts will be topped with festive, red, white, and pink sprinkles for some extra Valentine's Day fun.

RELATED: Dunkin's Spring Menu Just Leaked—Here's What's Coming to Stores

Starbucks

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino (Grande Size) : 410 calories, 18 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (1 g fiber, 54 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you're looking to shake up your usual coffee order, Starbucks recently unveiled two new Valentine's Day drinks. For the chocolate-covered strawberry fans, there's the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage. This is made with a strawberry purée, java chips, milk, and ice layered on top of strawberry purée and finished with whipped cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Then, there's the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew. This consists of Starbucks' cold brew swirled with hazelnut syrup and topped with chocolate cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble.

Dairy Queen

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard (Small) : 680 calories, 27 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 360 mg sodium, 97 g carbs (1 g fiber, 70 g sugar), 13 g protein

Red velvet fans might want to head over to Dairy Queen. The chain recently brought back two treats inspired by the popular red cake. Throughout February, Dairy Queen is blending up Red Velvet Cake Blizzards, which feature soft serve, red velvet cake pieces, and creamy cream cheese icing.

If you're looking for a slightly bigger dessert, there's also the heart-shaped Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake, which serves two to four people. This cake starts with a layer of vanilla soft serve that's layered with red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese frosting and topped with the Red Velvet Blizzard, plus some festive sprinkles.

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Best Ice Cream Sundaes

Baskin-Robbins

Do you want to tell someone you're crazy about them? Baskin-Robbins can help. The chain's heart-shaped Crazy for You Cake is decked out in rich fudge accents, chocolate drips, and Oreo and buttercream rosettes. Customers can personalize this item with their cake and ice cream flavors of choice.

Also currently available is Love Potion #31, Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month. This frozen treat consists of chocolate and raspberry-flavored ice cream with raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts, raspberry swirls, and chocolate chips.

Releasing these limited-time treats isn't the only way Baskin Robbins' is helping customers celebrate V-Day. The ice cream chain is also giving customers a $3 discount on any cake purchase of $20 or more when ordering on the chain's mobile app or online with the code "LOVE" at checkout. This deal is available until Feb. 15.