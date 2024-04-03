The 15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in April

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are tons of products that shoppers can find at their local Aldi any time of year, like the chain's popular Take & Bake Pizzas and scores of baking essentials. But if you visit Aldi even somewhat regularly, then you've probably noticed that the retailer's full grocery selection never really stays the same for long.

Each month, Aldi drops a selection of unique, limited-edition products that it calls "Aldi Finds." The lineup always features a range of interesting items that shoppers typically won't find at the discount grocer, including foods, drinks, clothing, kitchen tools, furniture, and other household essentials. Aldi releases its Aldi Finds in stores gradually throughout each month and often ties them to the current holidays or season. Last month, for example, Aldi offered a variety of St. Patrick's Day and Easter items, while this month's selection skews toward spring and summer.

Read on for the 15 best Aldi Finds that you can score in April 2024. But just keep in mind that these are only a small portion all the limited-edition items Aldi will offer this month, so keep your eyes peeled for other new offerings during your next visit!

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac 'N Cheese Flatbread

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 pizza):

Calories : 400

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 19 g

You can count on spotting pulled pork and macaroni and cheese on the menu at pretty much any great barbecue joint. But this month, barbecue fans can enjoy both classic dishes in one mashup meal for a limited time at Aldi.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread, which Aldi has previously sold for a limited time, just returned to the retailer on April 3. Available for $5.99, it features mozzarella, cheddar, smoked pulled pork, and macaroni with smoky cheddar and barbecue sauce on a flatbread crust.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Clancy's Milk Chocolate Covered Toffee Pretzels

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Aldi already has plenty of options available to shoppers on the hunt for craveable sweet treats, but the list just got even longer. On April 3, Aldi is bringing back Clancy's Milk Chocolate Covered Toffee Pretzels, a fan-favorite offering sold on a limited basis in the past. The pretzels are coated in pure milk chocolate and sprinkled with toffee bits for a sweet and salty combination of flavors. Aldi is selling 6.5-ounce bags for $2.99 apiece.

Specially Selected Wood Fired Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizza

Nutrition :

Wood Fired Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizza (Per 1/3 pizza)

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Aldi is always updating its frozen pizza selection with new or limited-edition offerings, and this April is no exception. Specially Selected Goat Cheese & Fig Pizzas and Specially Selected Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizzas hit Aldi's shelves on April 3.

The fig version features tomato sauce, mozzarella, fig pieces, goat cheese, and red onions on a stone-baked crust, while the spinach version comes with tomato sauce, Emmentaler cheese, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, and seasoned spinach. Both pies are selling for $4.29.

I Tried the 8 Most Popular Frozen Pizzas & The Winner Was Cheesy & Crispy

Priano Fontina & Truffle Ravioli

Nutrition :

Fontina & Truffle Ravioli (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 260

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Let's face it—most consumers probably don't have the time or motivation to make ravioli from scratch. But luckily for Aldi fans, the retailer just dropped two fun new flavors of fresh ravioli under one of its private-label brands on April 3: Priano.

One of the new ravioli varieties is filled with fontina, aged parmesan, ricotta, and truffle oil, while the other is stuffed with beef bolognese, ricotta, and parmesan. Nine-ounce packs of both ravioli flavors are selling for $3.69.

Specially Selected Super Premium Ice Creams

Nutrition information unavailable

With the weather finally starting to get warmer after the cold winter months, it should come as no surprise that Aldi is expanding its frozen dessert collection this spring. On April 10, Aldi will add not just one, but two fan-favorite returning ice cream flavors to its lineup: Specially Selected Vanilla Chocolate Almond and Specially Selected Chocolate Peanut Butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

These are both "super premium" ice creams, which means they boast a higher fat content and an extra creamy, dense consistency because less air was incorporated into the product. Pints of both flavors will sell for $2.99 once they make their grand return at Aldi.

The 14 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

Meatless Crumbles

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you've been considering replacing some of the ground beef or ground turkey in your diet with more plant-based proteins, April may be the perfect time to make the switch if you shop at Aldi.

New Meatless Crumbles will hit Aldi's shelves starting on April 10. The plant-based product is made with pea protein and can replace one pound of ground meat in your recipe of choice. Aldi will offer the Meatless Crumbles in 6.4-ounce boxes for $4.49.

Crofton Stasher Sandwich Bags

Looking to cut down on plastic waste? If so, you might want to keep an eye out for the Crofton Stasher Sandwich Bags that just hit Aldi's shelves on April 3. The reusable bags will be available in three colors this month: blueberry, raspberry, and a light aqua. Each one will sell for $6.99.

10 Best Aldi Foods for Your Air Fryer

Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Fries

Nutrition information unavailable.

Shoppers can find frozen French fries at Aldi year round, but one extra flavorful variety coming to stores this month will only be available for a limited time.

Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Fries will be available at Aldi starting on April 10. Each 14-ounce bag of the flavorful, frozen spuds—which are coated in a garlic parmesan seasoning—will sell for $3.79.

I Tried 6 Frozen French Fry Brands & One Is Just Perfect

Serra Wine & Beverage Cooler Bags

Toting your beverages of choice to the inevitable summer barbecues and gatherings can be a real pain, especially when you have children to herd and food to carry at the same time. Luckily, a new product just dropped at Aldi on April 3 that could help make the process at least a little smoother.

The new Serra Cooler Bags are now available at the retailer in two varieties: a wine bag that can hold up to three bottles and a general beverage tote that can hold up to 12 cans. Available in several fun patterns for $9.99 apiece, they all come with zippers and adjustable shoulder straps for easy carrying.

Specially Selected Norwegian Crisp Bread

Nutrition information unavailable.

Don't let the name of this product fool you. Norwegian Crisp Bread is more akin to a cracker than bonafide bread because it's thin and loaded with seeds and grains.

Aldi has offered its own take on the snack for a limited time in the past to the delight of shoppers on Reddit. And on April 10, Specially Selected Norwegian Crisp Bread will return to Aldi in two flavors: sea salt and everything. Customers should expect to pay $2.99 per 6.7-ounce package.

10 Best High-Fiber Breads, According to Dietitians

Clancy's Cinnamon Churros

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you can't get enough of Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists—those sweet, crunchy snacks dusted in cinnamon sugar—you might want to make a beeline to your local Aldi later this month. Starting on April 24, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros will return to Aldi for a limited time. The treats bear a striking resemblance to the Taco Bell version, and when Aldi previously sold them for a limited time in the past, customers on Reddit described the taste as spot-on as well.

Three-ounce bags of Clancy's Cinnamon Churros will sell for $1.49 once they hit shelves.

Range Master Grill Top Pizza Oven

As cool as it can be to own a freestanding pizza oven, even small versions of the appliance can cost hundreds of dollars apiece. But if you stop by Aldi later this month, you can score a much more affordable alternative.

The Range Master Grill Top Pizza Oven, which will be up for sale starting on April 17, relies on the heat from your backyard grill to cook pizzas or whatever else you choose to use it for. Aldi has sold these ovens temporarily in the past and shoppers who've used them have reported good results. This month, customers will be able to snag one for just $29.99.

The Best Way to Reheat Pizza in an Air Fryer

Belavi Outdoor Fire Pit

The fast-approaching summer season is prime time for enjoying backyard bonfires. And to help shoppers prepare for the upcoming spate of warm weather, Aldi will begin offering Belavi Outdoor Fire Pits on April 10.

The fire pits come with a poker and a mesh lid to keep the fire contained, though exact dimensions weren't immediately available. Customers can snag one for $49.99.

20 Healthy Pasta Recipes for Weight Loss

Simply Nature Organic Lentils

Nutrition information unavailable.

Medical professionals have long touted the health benefits of eating lentils thanks to their high fiber and protein levels and low fat content. And this month, shoppers will be able to score an organic version of the popular legumes at their local Aldi.

Simply Nature Organic Red and Green Lentils will hit shelves at the retailer on April 10. Both lentil varieties will be sold in 16-ounce bags for $2.49 apiece.

Gardenline Touchscreen Gardening Gloves

Anyone planning to revisit their gardens this spring or summer can stock up on an essential gardening accessory at Aldi this month: gloves. On April 10, the retailer will start offering Gardenline Gardening Gloves in several colorful patterns for $5.99. And the best part about these gloves is that they're compatible with touchscreens, so you won't have to strip them off in the middle of working on your garden just to answer a text.