15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A new month brings new products to the shelves at your local grocery store, and Aldi is no exception. The grocery chain known for its high-quality store-brand items and low prices has become a go-to shopping destination for customers looking for easy meal solutions that won't break the bank.

For October, all signs point to the king of fall flavors: pumpkin spice. But if that's not your cup of tea, there are various other great grocery items to celebrate the season. From sweet flavors like maple to savory items with hearty cheese and spices mixed in, fall is a great season to embrace comfort food and snuggle under a warm blanket while enjoying a football game and eating one of the many items in this roundup.

As you shop at Aldi this month, keep your eyes peeled for these products. Each one would make a great addition to your pantry, whether you're looking for a new fall coffee flavor or you want a seasonally appropriate entree to serve to the family.

Benton's Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1/37 Kit)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Building and decorating cookie structures may be more strongly associated with the December holiday season and its colorful array of gingerbread houses, but Halloween has gotten in on the trend with haunted house cookie kits.

This new Aldi arrival from Benton's features build-your-own cookie pieces to construct the most ghoulishly adorable house. There is no baking or prep work required as the kit includes pre-baked cookie pieces, pre-made icing, and candy pieces for decorating. This cookie kit landed on shelves Oct.2 for $9.99.

13 Must-Have Aldi Products for 2024, According to Shoppers

Reggano Halloween Pasta

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Dry)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Pasta night doesn't have to be the same boring recipe week after week, especially if you shop at Aldi. New this month is the Reggano Halloween Pasta, the perfect way to add a fun element to dinner. If stirred together with the Halloween pasta and some melted cheese, you may even get the kids to eat some vegetables.

The pasta has various fun Halloween-inspired shapes, including spiders, owls, bats, and more. Pair it with your favorite butternut squash pasta sauce for the ultimate fall dinner. The package of pasta debuted on Oct. 2 for $2.49.

Southern Grove Fall Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trail mix is a great snack idea to throw in a lunch box or work bag this fall. It comes in a seemingly infinite amount of variations and ingredient combinations, which makes it the perfect customizable snack for seasons like fall.

The Southern Grove Fall Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix, arriving at Aldi on Oct. 2 and retailing for $4.29, is a autumnal blend of pumpkin spice-seasoned peanuts, cinnamon flavored pretzel balls, yogurt-flavored raisins, and pepitas. Other flavors that will become available this October at Aldi include Caramel Apple, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and a second variation of Pumpkin Spice that swaps the pretzel balls out for cinnamon cookie squares.

The 12 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms

Nutrition : (Per 1 Blossom)

Calories : 320

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 4 g

Fall-inspired baked goods are quintessential when filling your kitchen with seasonal goods. That's why the Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms (also available in apple berry) are the perfect addition to Aldi's shelves this season. Both options come with sweet pastries filled with either apples or apples and mixed berries. Topped with a creamy caramel sauce, the Caramel Apple Blossoms are the perfect fall dessert. Available on Oct. 2, they're priced at $3.29.

Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread and Muffin Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Package)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Nothing fills your kitchen with the sweet aroma of fall like baking a loaf of pumpkin bread. Any baking endeavor can seem like a daunting task, which is why you may want to check out the new Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread and Muffin Mix, available at Aldi now for $2.59. You can have a loaf of pumpkin bread or a tray of pumpkin muffins ready in just minutes.

10 Best Aldi Breakfast Buys for Weight Loss

Benton's Spooky Sandwich Cremes

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Benton's brand has its own seasonal take on the classic cream-filled chocolate cookies with its Spooky Sandwich Cremes, available at Aldi this month for $2.69. The orange center gives the cookie a bright, seasonally appropriate tone, and, just like its Oreo counterpart, makes for a great dippable snack.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche

Nutrition : (Per 2 Slices)

Calories : 220

Fat : 6.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 6 g

Pumpkin spice finds its way into a number of grocery items each fall, including the Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche, now available at Aldi. A slide of this brioche is perfect on its own, or it can be used in a number of fall-inspired recipes like french toast. A loaf of the brioche retails at Aldi for $4.49.

The 10 Absolute Best Breakfast Foods at Aldi Right Now

Specially Selected Cookies

Nutrition :

Fluffernutter Cookies (Per 1 /12 Cookie)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

Aldi is adding two Specially Selected cookies to the bakery: Fluffernutter and Triple-Chocolate Brownie. The Fluffernutter cookies are made with peanut butter and loaded with marshmallows and peanut butter marshmallow cups.

If you prefer chocolate, you'll want to dive head-first into the Triple-Chocolate Brownie cookies, made with a chocolate cookie base, loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chunks and milk chocolate drops. Whether you prefer one or the other, you're sure to have a new favorite sweet treat to look forward to snacking on this fall. Available now, a package of the cookies retails for $4.49.

Peanut Delight Peanut Butter Spreads

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 180

Peanut butter spreads can instantly elevate any snack. Over the years, a number of flavored butter spreads have appeared on grocery store shelves, changing everything we thought we knew about peanut butter. This fall, you can enjoy two seasonal flavors at Aldi: Pumpkin Spice Butter and Cinnamon Apple Crisp Peanut Butter. Both spreads will be available at Aldi on Oct. 9 for $2.49 each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Surprisingly Good Finds in Aldi's Produce Section

Barissimo Coffees of Fall Collection

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Pumpkin spice lattes are the most talked-about fall-inspired treat, making their annual appearance at coffee chains starting in late summer. You can enjoy a variety of seasonal coffee beverages this year when you shop at Aldi, as the Barissimo Coffees of Fall Collection will appear on shelves on Oct. 9. At $6.99, the 12-pack includes flavors like Salted Caramel, Vanilla Nut Pumpkin Pie, Maple Pecan, and, of course, Pumpkin Spice.

Barissimo Cold Foam

Your morning cup of joe can be instantly elevated to a fall-inspired dreamscape with the simple touch of pumpkin cold foam. Rather than journey to your local coffee chain, you can bring the fall flavor to your home by purchasing the Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam. Available Oct. 16 at Aldi for $3.69, the foam comes in a spray can akin to your favorite whipped cream. If you want to get a head start on the holiday season, a peppermint cold foam will also be at Aldi this month.

14 Best Aldi Buys for Weight Loss

Specially Selected Goat Cheese Risotto

Nutrition (Per ½ Cup Dry)

Calories : 350

Fall is a time to incorporate more hearty, savory dishes into your weekly meal rotation. Seasonal flavors are not necessarily restricted to sweets or baked goods. For example, the Specially Selected Goat Cheese Risotto is a perfect selection to add to your shopping cart this month. It will be available at Aldi on Oct. 16 for $2.49 and comes in three variations: Truffle, Garlic and Herb, and Black Pepper.

Barissimo Sweet Italy Coffee

Nutrition information is unavailable.

If you prefer flavored coffees, these new additions to Aldi are perfect to bring a dash of fall to your morning beverage. Available on Oct. 16 for $4.19 is a dynamic duo of ground coffee: Vanilla Affogato and Tiramisu. Both flavors will give you that dessert-like flavor while enjoying your favorite hot or iced coffee beverage.

Aldi vs. Lidl: 7 Major Differences Between the Popular Grocers

Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 340

Butternut squash macaroni and cheese has come into fashion in recent years with the rising popularity of Trader Joe's fall goods, and other brands have followed suit. Beginning on Oct. 9, Aldi customers can pick up the Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese, a ridged elbow macaroni with pumpkin, butternut squash, and cheddar sauce. It will retail for $2.99.

Specially Selected Beet and Goat Cheese Pizza

Nutrition : (Per ⅓ Pizza)

Calories : 250

Impress your guests at a fall dinner with the Specially Selected Beet and Goat Cheese Pizza. Or whip one up for yourself for an easy meal idea. No matter the cause, a box can be yours this month at Aldi for $3.99. Each pizza comes with beet, crumbs of goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, sweet red onion, marinated tomatoes, garlic sauce, and fresh arugula. Just in time for fall, Aldi will also carry a Pumpkin and Feta Flatbread variety.