13 Best Sam's Club Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

When you want to stock up on timely fall items or year-round frozen foods, Sam's Club is a great option. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain specializes in selling items in bulk, supplying nearly every grocery item imaginable. Whether you have a larger family or are planning a gathering, Sam's Club has got you covered.

Buying items in bulk can really come in handy, particularly around holidays like Halloween. After all, Oct. 31 is marked by handing out droves of Halloween candy and snacks, so it's best to prepare your household well beforehand. Sam's Club is a great place to stock up on goodies to hand out to trick-or-treaters, offering limited-time supplies of everything from sweet to salty snacks.

Even if you aren't in the market for Halloween treats, Sam's Club sells Halloween and fall-themed food items to fill your pantry, from baked goods to snacks to pack in your kids' lunches. If you're ready to embrace all things Halloween, keep the following Sam's Club items in mind the next time you need to make a grocery run.

Halloween Jelly & Swirl Pops

Nutrition : (Per 1 serving)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

The Halloween Jelly & Swirl Pops at Sam's Club are a true throwback sweet treat. The package includes 24 jelly swirl pops designed after popular Halloween imagery, such as pumpkins, ghosts, and spiders. They're individually wrapped, making them an excellent choice for handing out to trick-or-treaters. You can also keep them at home and snack on them throughout October.

Mott's Assorted Fruit Flavored Snacks

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Great for throwing in a lunch box or passing out on Halloween, Mott's Assorted Fruit Flavored Snacks now has a fun seasonal design on its packaging. A box of 90 is available at Sam's Club for $11.98 before a special $2 off promotion, good through Oct. 13. Each snack pouch provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

Utz Halloween Pretzel Barrel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 50

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Mix up the treats on Halloween by balancing the usually sweet trick-or-treat bags with something a little more salty. The Utz Halloween Pretzel Barrel, available at Sam's Club for $7.97, contains 66 packets, each containing fun "bats and jacks" shapes perfect for Halloween. In a month that's filled with sweets and chocolate, these pretzels offer a good counterpoint to either pass out on Halloween or enjoy as a small snack.

Oreo Fall Treats Orange Creme Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

When the Oreo cream filling turns orange, you know it's time for Halloween. At Sam's Club, members can pick up a 40-pack of Oreo Fall Treats Orange Creme Sandwich Cookies, with each cookie featuring one of five fun seasonal designs. The two-packs of cookies are the perfect dessert to throw in a lunch bag or munch on at home.

Count Chocula Monsters Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving w/o Milk):

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

When you spot a box of Count Chocula Monsters Cereal on the shelves at your local grocery store, you know Halloween is right around the corner. At Sam's Club, members can stock up on this exclusive 35-ounce box of the seasonal cereal to add a touch of spooky spirit to their morning breakfast. What's even better is that members can save $2 off a package, bringing the total cost to $4.98 through Oct. 31.

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Baking Mix

Nutrition : (Per ⅓ Cup Mix)

Calories : 170

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're in the mood to do some baking this Halloween, you can pick up a three-pack of the Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Baking Mix at Sam's Club for $7.48. Now through Nov. 10, members can save $1 off their purchase. This baking mix is perfect for your next batch of pumpkin cookies, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin pancakes. If you're new to baking or short on time, this mix is perfect for quickly and efficiently getting the baked goods to your stomach even sooner.

Black Forest Halloween Gummy Snacks

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Everything tastes better when it comes in a fun shape, right? That seems to be the case with the Black Forest Halloween Gummy Snacks, available at Sam's Club in an 80-pack for $14.98. Each packet contains fruit gummies in the shapes of coffins, bats, skulls, and more. Flavors included in the packets are apple, cherry, pineapple, strawberry, lemon, and orange. With an 80-pack, you'll have plenty to pass out on Halloween or enjoy with your lunch throughout October.

Snack Factory Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Snack Factory Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps are a great way to add fall flavor to your day. A 20-ounce package is currently available at Sam's Club for $9.48. Each pretzel crisp is dipped in white creme and topped with pumpkin spice-flavored drizzle, making for a perfect sweet and salty treat.

Hostess ScaryCakes Cupcakes and Chocolate Cake Twinkies Variety Pack

Nutrition : (Per 2 ScaryCakes)

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 1 g

Hostess has been a snack staple for generations, and two of its classics–the Cupcake and the Twinkie–have a spooky Halloween look now at Sam's Club in a variety pack for $9.98. The 32-pack box contains individually wrapped treats, including ScaryCakes Cupcakes and Chocolate Cake Twinkies. The cupcakes come with a seasonally appropriate layer of orange frosting to add just the right amount of seasonal vibes to your afternoon snack.

Kool-Aid Jammers Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry Juice Drink

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

For a limited time, Sam's Club is selling a 40-pack of the Kool-Aid Jammers Ghoul-Aid Scary Berry Juice Drink for $7.98. The juice pouches make the perfect school lunch beverage to swap in during the month of October, as each package contains a fun Halloween-inspired design. Your kids will also love to sip on one while trick-or-treating.

Utz Halloween Mini Cheese Balls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 40

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

You may have a hard time limiting yourself to just one bag of the Utz Halloween Mini Cheese Balls this October. Available in a 56-count barrel at Sam's Club for $7.97, the mini cheese balls come in small packages, great for packing with a lunch or giving out on Halloween.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 230

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're feeling crafty this Halloween, break out the Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit, available at Sam's Club for $11.96. Each kit includes 16 pre-baked cookies, three icing bags, and Halloween-themed decorative pieces. This makes for a fun family activity before Halloween, or you can stock up on multiple kits if you're hosting a party.

Halloween Popcorn Cones

Nutrition : (Per 1 Caramel Corn Bag)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g

Popcorn is the perfect salty snack, but combining it with sweet flavors takes things to a whole new level. Perhaps that's why Sam's Club is keen on stocking its shelves with a 12-pack of Halloween Popcorn Cones, available for $12.97. Each package contains three flavors: Caramel Corn, Kettle Corn, and "Cornfetti." You'll surely be the most popular house in the neighborhood if you hand these out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.