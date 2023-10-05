This $23 Workout Top Has Over 25,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Shopping for new workout clothes can be incredibly exciting and stressful at the same time. With a wide range of activewear brands to choose from, it can be challenging to separate what does and does not live up to the hype. Whether you're in the market for a fresh pair of running shoes, sweat-wicking leggings, or a sports bra that offers support in all the right places, it always pays to do some extra digging to find the best of the best for your needs. When in doubt, Amazon is a trusted hub that offers a wide scope of fitness apparel, solid prices, and brutally honest reviews. Take this $23 workout top on Amazon, for instance, that has over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It received the "Amazon's Choice" badge for a reason, so if you're looking for a new workout top, this could be an excellent option.

Naturally, the 25,000+ five-star reviews piqued our curiosity, so we have the scoop on this Amazon workout top shoppers can't seem to get enough of. (You can thank us later!) Keep reading to learn more about what you may be adding to your Amazon shopping cart in a short bit. And when you're finished, be sure to check out I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra has over 25K five-star reviews on Amazon—here are the details.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra (which is essentially a workout crop top) comes in sizes XS through 3XL. It features removable pads and offers medium support. According to the product description, the bra is made of 80% polyamide and 20% spandex and boasts a "soft and comfortable material," with breathable, stretchy, and lightweight fabric.

The description says this bra is ideal for low, medium, and high-impact physical activity—basically, whatever your workout may consist of. It's also sweat-wicking so you may not have to worry about sweat stains at the gym or on long runs in the sun. In addition, the racerback design is noted to fight against shock and prevent the bra from moving around while you're exercising. (Because we all know how annoying it can be when a workout top or sports bra just won't cooperate!)

If you're looking for a wide variety of colors to choose from, this sports bra fits the bill with a whopping 25, including fuchsia, mint green, lavender grey, sea blue, rose red, vintage purple, off-white, black, and more. It's also at, dare we say, an ideal price point—$23—which is not too high and not too low; it's not astronomically high where you might feel guilty about spending that much on just one piece of workout clothing, but it's also not too low where you may second guess the quality or your decision of ordering it altogether.

What reviewers have to say:

Okay, now let's get into the hype surrounding this Amazon workout top—straight from reviewers. Sixty-eight percent of the 36,966 total reviews are five-star. One of the first five-star reviewers actually dubbed this top "better than the Lulu align tank," so if you want a Lululemon dupe, THE GYM PEOPLE brand clearly has you covered. The reviewer continued to rave, "The material is soft and slick—making it better than the Align tanks in terms of functionality as the Align fabric has a tendency to pill, get picked easily, and fade."

Another reviewer noted, "I will live in these all summer." The reviewer called the tanks "fantastic" and noted they are really not the best for super high-impact activities, but rather low-to-medium impact. The same reviewer also pointed out that this top is an excellent Lululemon dupe. "Comfortable and flattering," they said.

As far as coverage is concerned, one five-star reviewer wrote, "The bra fit is perfect, it's tight enough to give support and keep the girls in their place but not so tight I can't breathe. The coverage is (almost) perfect as well. I thought for sure I'd be spilling out of it with the lower [neckline], but I don't!"

And when it comes to how to style this top, you can really wear it from your workouts to wherever the day may take you. Another reviewer wrote, "I have worn this top in so many ways! The built-in bra is a great feature in not having to wear a sports bra or other bra underneath. And in the hot climate, truly a life-saver. I purchased this top in pink first, then white, and have used them both equally. They literally go with everything, think leggings, tennis skirts, jeans, shorts, etc. So many uses for so many occasions! And such a great price! I may have to get another color!"