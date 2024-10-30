5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Keep Your Weight Down for Good
Committing to a weight-loss plan isn't for the faint of heart. That's because shedding excess pounds requires discipline, commitment, and sacrifice. And if you're among the few who have put in the time and effort to reach their weight-loss goals, that's fantastic! We applaud your hard work. However, dramatic weight loss often has a nasty side effect: rebound weight gain. You know, when you put back on all the weight you worked so hard to lose (or potentially more). That's why we have five simple at-home exercises to keep your weight down for good. Add them to your regular routine to see noticeable results.
According to Scientific American, around 80% of people who melt away a substantial amount of body fat regain the weight they lost within 12 months. Successful weight-loss plans should include strategies to keep your weight down for good after dropping pounds. And one of the best ways to achieve long-term weight loss is to maintain a regular exercise routine.
To help you torch calories and remain a healthy weight, we asked Kate Meier, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, to provide five simple yet effective at-home exercises you can include in your fitness routine so you can keep the weight off permanently.
"The following workout is structured as an AMRAP (as many reps as possible) routine," explains Meier. "For each round, do 10 reps of each exercise before moving on to the next movement. Do as many rounds as you can within 30 minutes, only taking short breaks as needed to catch your breath."
Now, let's explore the five best at-home exercises to keep your weight down for good.
180-degree Jump Squats
This lower-body movement is similar to your classic jump squat but with an added 180-degree rotation for a fun twist on this classic bodyweight exercise.
- Start with your feet shoulder-width apart in an athletic stance.
- Sit into a squat while keeping your knees from pointing inward.
- Lower down until your thighs are about parallel to the floor.
- Jump up explosively and fully extend so your feet leave the floor.
- As you jump, rotate your torso until you face the other direction.
- Gently land in a squat.
Alternating Lunges
Another lower-body exercise, alternating lunges are an effective leg exercise that will torch calories while strengthening your glutes (buttocks), hamstrings, quads, and calves.
- Assume a neutral stance, placing your arms on your hips.
- Bring your right foot forward, shifting your weight onto that foot.
- Lower your body into a lunge until both legs form 90-degree angles.
- Press back up to standing.
Squat Sprawls
This high-intensity movement is a unique way to incinerate calories and help keep weight off.
- Assume a high plank.
- Jump your feet forward, placing them behind or just outside your hands.
- Lift your hands off the ground and assume a low squat.
- Place your hands back on the floor and jump your feet back to a high plank.
- Repeat.
Spiderman Plank
Don't pretend like you don't secretly enjoy imagining yourself as a superhero from time to time. If you can relate, the Spiderman plank is a fantastic way to bring your superhero fantasy to life while toning your tummy and activating your quads and glutes.
- Begin in a plank with your body in a straight line.
- Bring your right knee to the side and toward your right shoulder.
- Return to a forearm plank.
- Repeat the movement on the opposite side and continue to alternate.
Pushups
You're no doubt familiar with this classic strength training exercise. Research shows that pushups are highly effective for toning your pecs (chest), triceps (upper arms), and delts (shoulders).
- Assume a high plank, keeping your body in a straight line and your core straight.
- Lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your elbows close to the sides of your body.
- Press back up to a high plank.