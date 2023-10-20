10 Quick HIIT Exercises To Fuel You With All-Day Energy

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has gained immense popularity in the fitness world for its efficiency in burning calories, building strength, and improving cardiovascular health. Many of my clients are surprised to know that HIIT can also serve as a powerful energy booster. By combining short bursts of intense activity with brief periods of rest, HIIT exercises rev up your metabolism, increase oxygen delivery to your cells, and release endorphins, leaving you feeling energized and ready to tackle the day. That's why I've put together 10 quick HIIT exercises for all-day energy.

Remember to warm up before you start, and always perform these exercises with proper form to maximize their effectiveness while minimizing the risk of injury. Whether you have just a few minutes to spare or are looking to add a dynamic element to your workout regimen, HIIT is the way to go for an energy-packed day ahead. Here are 10 quick HIIT exercises for all-day energy. Keep reading to learn all about them, and next, don't miss the 10 Things You Should Do Every Morning for All-Day Energy.

1 Jump Squats

This list of HIIT exercises for all-day energy kicks off with the jump squat. Jump squats are an excellent HIIT exercise that can quickly elevate your energy levels by engaging multiple muscle groups, enhancing circulation, and promoting the release of endorphins, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to take on the day. The explosive nature of jump squats also helps increase your heart rate, improving cardiovascular fitness and providing a quick energy boost.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lower your body into a squat position. Explode upward, jumping as high as you can. Land softly, and immediately go into another squat. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2 Burpees

Burpees are a highly effective HIIT exercise that rapidly elevates your heart rate and engages your total body, leading to increased circulation and oxygen delivery to your cells, resulting in an instant energy surge. Burpees also stimulate the release of endorphins, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to tackle the day's challenges.

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explode up into a jump and repeat. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

3 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a highly effective HIIT exercise that can significantly boost your energy. The dynamic nature of mountain climbers also promotes improved stamina and endurance, helping you build the energy reserves needed for prolonged physical and mental activities.

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Alternate bringing your knees toward your chest as if you were climbing a mountain. Keep the pace high to maintain intensity. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

4 High Knees

High knees are an excellent HIIT exercise that can bring your energy levels up and engage the core and leg muscles. This movement not only improves cardiovascular fitness but also helps to wake up your body and mind, making it an ideal choice for a quick energy-boosting workout.

Stand up straight with your arms at your sides. Begin running in place while bringing your knees as high as possible. Pump your arms to increase the intensity. Complete three sets of 20 seconds.

5 Jumping Lunges

Incorporating explosive jumps between lunges, this movement enhances circulation, delivering more oxygen to your cells and leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to conquer your day.

Step forward with your right foot into a lunge. Explosively jump, switching your legs in mid-air. Land in a lunge with your left foot forward. Continue to alternate legs with each jump. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

6 Pushups

Pushups are a fantastic energy booster, leaving you feeling more alert and energized. Additionally, the release of endorphins during pushups can enhance your mood and mental focus, providing an added energy lift.

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground while keeping your core engaged. Push back up to the starting position. For an added challenge, perform explosive pushups by pushing off the ground to clap your hands together. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

7 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches stimulate blood flow and enhance overall circulation. The dynamic twisting motion in bicycle crunches also encourages deep breathing, supplying the body with oxygen and promoting alertness, making them a valuable addition to any energizing workout routine.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees lifted. Alternate bringing your right elbow to your left knee while extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

8 Plank Jacks

Plank jacks, a dynamic HIIT exercise, fire up the core and elevate your heart rate, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to take on the day.

Begin in a plank position on your elbows. Jump your feet out and in, mimicking the motion of a jumping jack. Keep your core engaged and your body in a straight line. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

9 Wall Sits

Wall sits are a fantastic exercise for boosting energy as they engage and strengthen the leg muscles, increasing blood flow to the lower body and improving overall circulation, resulting in a revitalizing feeling. Holding a wall sit position also activates your core, leading to enhanced stability and endurance, which can help you stay energized and focused throughout the day.

Stand with your back against a wall and your feet shoulder-width apart. Slide your back down the wall until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold this position as long as you can, engaging your leg muscles. Complete three sets of 15 seconds.

10 Box Jumps

This list of HIIT exercises for all-day energy wraps up with the box jump. Box jumps are a fantastic energy-boosting exercise as they demand explosive power from your lower body, enhancing blood circulation and oxygen delivery, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready for action. The dynamic nature of this exercise also stimulates the release of endorphins, providing a natural energy and mood lift.

Find a sturdy platform or box. Stand in front of it with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees, and explode onto the box, landing softly. Step down, and repeat. Complete three sets of 15 reps.