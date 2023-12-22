6 Best Drinks to Relieve Bloating Instantly

A bloated stomach is a feeling of tightness, pressure, or fullness in your stomach. It may also be accompanied by a visibly swollen belly. Bloating ranged from mildly uncomfortable to very painful. For most people, it tends to go away after a while but some folks have recurring bloating which can be caused by digestive issues or hormone fluctuations.

The most common cause of bloating tends to be excess intestinal gas. You also can be eating too much food too quickly, or have other conditions that cause gas and digestive contents to accumulate. Sometimes if you have a bloated stomach, it can indicate a serious medical condition. If your stomach bloating doesn't go away or you are concerned, speak to your health care professional. If you have mild bloating and want to try to get some quick relief, there are several beverages you can sip on that may help. Additionally, you can try these 8 Easy Ways to Debloat After Overeating.

Kefir

Kefir, a fermented milk drink rich in probiotics, aids in digestion and can provide relief from bloating. "The beneficial microorganisms present in it help in breaking down the food in the intestines, thereby relieving gas, bloating, and other digestive discomforts," explains Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT owner of Nutrition Now Counseling and author of Fueling Male Fertility. Furthermore, kefir also promotes a balanced gut microbiota, which is vital for overall digestive health. "One study showed that after people consumed the probiotic strains found in kefir every day for three weeks, reduced bloating was observed," Manaker says.

Ginger Tea

The next time you're bloated make a cup of ginger tea says Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD owner of The Mindful Gut. "This is a great digestive aid because it encourages your stomach to empty, which means it can help relieve bloating." In addition, ginger is a carminative which means that "if you're feeling bloated because you're gassy then ginger tea can also help," Sauceda explains.

Green Tea

"When it comes to beating back the bloat, green tea is key, thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and catechins," says Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN owner of Malina Malkani Nutrition and author of Safe and Simple Food Allergy Prevention. Among other health-promoting benefits, catechins have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help calm the digestive tract, decrease intestinal gas after a meal, and reduce bloating. Malkani says "I love topping off a meal with a cup of green tea to help my body optimize digestion and feel alert."

Water

Sometimes going back to the basics is best says Maggie Moon, MS, RD author of The Mind Diet. Moon explains that water is a basic but good way to relieve bloating caused by dehydration-related constipation. When there's not enough water in the body, it'll soak up water from food as it goes through the GI tract, which hardens the stool and makes it hard to pass, aka constipation. When stool lingers in the gut, bacteria have more time to metabolize it via fermentation, which produces the gas that causes bloating. This is when drinking water can help restore balance, make it easier to pass stool and take away the cause of bloating.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made from tea, sugar, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). While there isn't a large body of scientific research specifically addressing kombucha's impact on bloating, some potential factors in kombucha may contribute to digestive health, which could indirectly help reduce bloating for some individuals explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. Kombucha might influence your gut and digestive health and help with bloating due to their probiotics which are beneficial bacteria that can support the balance of the gut microbiota. A healthy gut microbiota is linked to improved digestion and may help prevent bloating.

In addition, "Fermented foods like kombucha may contain enzymes that could aid in the digestion of certain compounds. Improved digestion may reduce the likelihood of bloating," says Goodson. Lastly, kombucha is low in sugar as the sugar added to kombucha during the fermentation process is consumed by the SCOBY, resulting in a lower sugar content in the final product. "Excessive sugar intake can contribute to bloating, so choosing beverages with lower sugar levels may help some people manage bloating," explains Goodson.

Golden Milk

Golden milk is made by combining turmeric, dairy or non-dairy milk, black pepper, ginger, and a touch of honey or other sweetener. Turmeric, a root that looks similar to ginger but is bright orange, contains a compound called curcumin. "Data published in the British Medical Journal suggests that curcumin may help reduce bloating and excessive feelings of fullness among those who struggle with indigestion, and ginger is a common remedy for bloating," Manaker explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To get similar bloat-blasting benefits in a store-bought beverage, Manaker recommends Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Defense. Manaker, who is a partner with Uncle Matt's, explains that the drink was formulated with immune support in mind, but some of the ingredients used can also have a surprising effect on bloat. "This organic orange juice contains organic turmeric, ginger, and live probiotics—three ingredients that may offer bloat support. Probiotics may help support a healthy and balanced gut microbiota, which may help reduce bloating for certain individuals. Evidence suggests an imbalance of 'good' and 'bad' bacteria in the gut can result in bloating."

