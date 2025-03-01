10 Best Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Under $5

Competition is fierce to deliver a tasty chicken sandwich that customers can afford. Popeyes, for example, brought the price of its Classic Chicken Sandwich down to just $4 for a limited time in celebration of Mardi Gras. But with the cost of goods climbing higher and higher, the price of a sandwich is following suit – however, there is still plenty of good news if you want a reliably cheap chicken sandwich.

Much like fast-food burgers, numerous fast-food chicken sandwiches come in at under $5. Most of these sandwiches are on their respective fast-food chain's value menu, so don't expect them to include too many fixings. The next time hunger strikes and you don't want to break the bank ordering lunch, keep the following menu items in mind. With so many fast-food chains offering affordable chicken sandwiches, you likely aren't too far from one in your neighborhood.

McDonald's McChicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 1 McChicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 357

Fat : 17g

Sodium : 817mg

Carbs : 37g

Protein : 14g

While the price of a meal at McDonald's continues to climb, the fast-food chain has made an effort in recent months to deliver value to its customers through a revamped McValue menu. The menu includes the $5 meal deal, which gets you a McChicken as well as a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a drink (you can also sub the McChicken for a McDouble). The McChicken by itself retails for $2.49.

Wendy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

Considered one of the healthier Wendy's orders by dietitians, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich is light on calories as well as price point. Coming in at $2.29, according to Fast Food Price, the Wendy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes topped with crispy lettuce and mayo for a perfect marriage of crunch and flavor.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 1 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

It doesn't get more classic at Chick-fil-A than ordering a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Ringing up for $4.29, according to Fast Food Price, the Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A is made with a freshly-breaded chicken breast "pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips." Add your favorite sauce and you have the makings of a tasty, affordable lunch.

6 Chains That Use Whole Cuts of Chicken Instead of Mystery Meat

KFC Chicken Little

Nutrition (Per 1 Chicken Little) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

KFC's take on the chicken slider comes in the form of their Chicken Littles. They cost $3.49 each, according to KFC's website. The Chicken Little is made with KFC's Original Recipe chicken tenders with lettuce and mayonnaise on a warm brioche bun. They're an excellent smaller-portion sandwich that won't break the bank.

Jack in the Box Jr. Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 1 Jr. Chicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

Jack in the Box has numerous food "munchies" options at under $4.00, including the Jr. Chicken Sandwich, priced at $2.99. It's made with their breaded chicken with lettuce and mayonnaise on a toasted buttery bakery bun. The $2.99 price tag gives you some wiggle room if you want to add toppings like bacon or cheese for an additional fee while still staying under that $5.00 threshold.

Burger King Chicken Jr.

Nutrition (Per 1 Chicken Jr.) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Much like its Whopper Jr., the Chicken Jr. from Burger King offers customers a proportionally smaller sandwich option at a lower price point. According to Burger King's website, you can grab one of these sandwiches for just $2.09. It's served with chopped lettuce and a light layer of mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Dairy Queen Chicken Sandwich (Grilled or Crispy)

Nutrition (Per 1 Grilled Chicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 29 g

Dairy Queen may have built its name on their frozen soft-serve desserts, but over the years, the fast-food chain incorporated hot food items into its menu, known by customers as a "Grill and Chill" business model. When you're looking for a hot sandwich on a budget, their Chicken Sandwich comes crispy or grilled for $3.89, according to Fast Food Menu Prices.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl's Jr. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 1 Spicy Chicken Sandwich) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Looking for a dose of heat with your chicken sandwich? Head to Carl's Jr. and order their Spicy Chicken Sandwich for $4.99. The spicy chicken is paired with lettuce and mayonnaise for that classic chicken sandwich flavor with just the right amount of spice added for something different.

The #1 Unhealthiest Order at Every Major Fast-Food Chicken Chain

White Castle Crispy Chicken Breast Slider

Nutrition (Per 1 Crispy Chicken Slider with Cheese) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

White Castle is known for their sliders, which also include chicken options like the Crispy Chicken Breast Slider. Priced at $2.59 each, they are a great bite-sized option if you are looking for a quick snack. Each is made with all white meat and topped with your choice of melted cheese: American, Jalapeno, or Cheddar. While the math in this roundup only allows for one slider under $5.00, it's good to know that this slider, along with the others on White Castle's menu, can come through in a tasty pinch.

Krystal Classic Chik

Nutrition (Per 1 Classic Chik) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 16 g

Considered a fan favorite, customers can grab a Classic Chik from Krystal for just $3.09. That leaves room in the budget to add cheese or bacon for an added fee and stay below $5. Its variations, which include the Spicy Chik and Cheesy Jalapeño Chik, cost $3.09 and $3.69, respectively. The classic version of the slider sandwich is made with all-white, whole-breast chicken fillet, lightly battered and fried, topped with mayonnaise and a fresh dill pickle, and served on our traditional soft, steamy bun.