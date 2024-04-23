Bright blue skies and warm temps are the perfect recipe for many individuals' favorite time of year. Whether you plan on enjoying boating, barbecues, sunbathing, waterskiing, or traveling this summer, it's not too late to reassess your diet. With a few good tips, you can be perfectly prepared for some fun in the sun and ready to fully embrace swimsuit season in a happy, healthier way. We spoke with the experts and are here to share the 25 best ways to lose weight by summer.

It's not uncommon for many individuals to gain unwanted pounds during the cold winter months, where less outdoor physical activity and exposure to more snacking options while indoors can be very tempting. Don't waste time taking steps to shed those unwanted pounds; get a jumpstart today to slim down for sizzle season and beyond.

Continue reading to learn the 25 best ways to lose weight by summer. And next up, take a look at these 10 Ways To Maximize Your Walking Workout for Faster Weight Loss.

Aim for 10,000 steps a day.

Emily Nelson, CPT, a nutritionist and C4 Energy Brand Ambassador, strongly recommends getting in 10,000 steps each day. "By increasing your daily steps, not only are you going to burn more calories but you don't have the same risk of overtraining as you do when you add in intense cardio," she tells us.

Weight train three to five times a week.

When it comes to weight loss, strength training and working with weights is essential. "Resistance training helps boost your metabolism long term and will help to change your body composition as you lose fat," explains Nelson.

Eat more protein.

Bumping up the amount of protein you consume will help you feel fuller for longer periods of time and lower the risk of muscle loss as you lose weight.

Nelson suggests, "I recommend eating one gram of protein per pound of your goal body weight. For example, if I want to lose 25 pounds and get down to 160 pounds, I would be aiming to eat 160 grams of protein daily."

Drink lots of H2O.

It's common to crave sweet drinks and snacks when you're dehydrated. That's why you need to drink plenty of H2O. "Drinking water will help your hunger cues to be more accurate and will help you stay regular in the bathroom," says Nelson.

Add fiber to your meals.

Fiber is chock-full of benefits—especially when you're trying to lose weight. It keeps you "regular" and helps you stay satisfied long after your meal. Items like fresh fruits and veggies are a top choice to get your fill of fiber. Nelson recommends consuming 30 grams of fiber each day.

Get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

You may not believe that a good night's rest contributes to your weight-loss efforts, but it absolutely does! Nelson recommends getting a solid seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

"Sleep is absolutely crucial for recovery and to keep your energy levels high as you are [slimming down]," she says. "Sleeping less often also leads to binge eating or craving snacks rather than meals."

Cut back on alcohol and sugary beverages.

Okay, we know your go-to soda and glass of wine taste delicious, but it's so easy to rack up unnecessary calories with these types of drinks.

"It's easy to overconsume calories if you're starting your day with a 700-calorie Starbucks frappe or [over-indulge with alcohol] on the weekends," says Nelson.

Be selective with your veggies.

Some veggies contain less starch than others. Add non-starchy, nutritious, fiber-packed veggies like artichokes, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, hot peppers, and eggplant to your shopping list to help speed up your weight-loss efforts.

Journal your calories.

Nelson recommends staying on top of your daily calorie count. "Find out what it takes to maintain your current weight and then subtract 300 to 800 calories from that number," she says. "A 500-calorie deficit will equate to losing one pound per week."

Eat breakfast.

Your mom wasn't kidding when she said breakfast is the most important meal of the day! It fuels you with energy, improves your blood sugar, and sets you up for success so you don't reach for unhealthy snacks all morning long. Plus, research shows a nutritious breakfast can help you lose weight.

This doesn't mean ordering a jumbo stack of pancakes, of course. Choose a weight-loss-friendly breakfast like Greek yogurt with fresh blueberries, a warm bowl of oats with peanut butter and hemp hearts, or an omelet with veggies.

Exercise regularly.

You knew this tip was coming! Plan time in your daily routine to get some exercise. This could be taking a yoga class, going on an extra run, doing Pilates, or even performing a quick home workout.

"Engaging in regular physical activity improves your mood and allows you to make better food choices," explains Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board. "Do what you love to increase motivation and consistency. Exercise and a healthy diet will get you ready by summer."

Maintain a balanced diet.

Stay away from processed and junk foods at all costs. Instead, fill your meals with plenty of lean protein, veggies, whole grains, and fruits. Young warns, "Try to limit takeout as it often contains high amounts of unhealthy fats and sodium."

Be mindful of the calories you're consuming.

Not all calories are created equal. A 100-calorie package of nuts has more nutritional value than a 100-calorie ice cream bar. And 100 calories worth of fresh veggies is a much healthier choice than 100 calories of potato chips.

Practice portion control.

Portion sizes can get out of hand pretty quickly, which can lead to consuming extra calories. One trick is to use smaller plates for meals on a regular basis. Young stresses, "Even excess intake of healthy food such as healthy fats and smoothies can contribute to weight gain."

Document your meals.

By taking pictures of what you eat, you can have an easy reference of your meals. This is a stellar way to keep tabs on your food selections and portion sizes.

Have a plan for your weight-loss journey.

By planning out your journey, you can incorporate a new regimen and slowly train yourself to maintain healthier habits. "This can increase motivation and encourage you to accomplish those goals," says Young. "You can schedule time to exercise or create a meal plan to ensure a healthy diet."

Don't eliminate snacks; simply make better choices.

Not all snacks are created equal. It's important to not completely deprive yourself of the snacks and foods you love, because that can be a recipe for failure. Instead, make sure you put snacks on your shopping list and have healthy items readily available when a craving hits.

Start with small habits.

You never want to bite off more than you can chew, and it's no different with setting up a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Amy Lee, chief medical officer for Lindora, suggests forming small habits that can make a big difference.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Spend a week putting on your gym clothes, then start going out for walks for 15 minutes, then 30 minutes," she recommends.

Eat soup before meals.

If you love a good soup, you're in luck. Research shows that eating low-calorie soups before meals can benefit the quantity of food you consume. This healthy habit can decrease your overall calorie intake by as much as 20%. Make sure the soups you choose or make are broth-based and don't go over 100 to 150 calories.

Cut back on fast food by 25% per week.

This tip can be a challenging one for some individuals, but even if you can cut back on fast food orders by 25% each week, it can positively impact your weight-loss progress.

Dr. Lee says, "If you go out to eat five days a week for lunch, simply replace one meal with homemade."

Choose a podcast on mindset and change.

Podcasts are a great way to learn something new and gain inspiration along your weight-loss journey. When you're getting in your 10,000 steps, Dr. Lee recommends choosing a podcast of interest, whether it's about cutting calories or fitness motivation to keep you going, some of them are chock-full of excellent ideas.

Eat before social gatherings.

A great, easy habit to get into is to eat healthy foods before you head out to social plans. If you already feel satisfied, you'll be less likely to overeat and won't be tempted to make bad choices.

Cut back on late-night snacks.

Lots of late-night snacking may not even be because you're hungry; it may just be because you're bored! Dr. Lee encourages you to cut this bad habit out of your life ASAP. If you do need a late-night snack every now and then, consider better choices like cherries, kiwi, popcorn, or homemade yogurt bark.

Follow healthy eating and overall wellness social media accounts.

Let's be honest: You may spend a lot of time scrolling through social media. So make your time productive by following various wellness and healthy eating accounts. This can be super inspiring and motivating to make additional tweaks in your daily lifestyle and find healthy recipes you love.

Spend more time chewing.

Dr. Lee recommends spending more time chewing and practicing mindful eating. Chew for at least 30 to 40 minutes per meal as you notice the flavors and textures of the foods you're eating.